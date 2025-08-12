Sam's Club Shopping Guide: Everything A First-Timer Needs To Know

If you're new to Sam's Club, think of it as a members-only warehouse store where you can shop in bulk and get deals on household items like food, toiletries, clothing, and even furniture, electronics, and appliances. Before you can shop, however, you'll have to pay an annual membership fee to join the club. There are two membership options: you can choose from either the basic-tier Club membership for $50 per year or the Plus membership for $110.

Both membership options give you access to the wholesale club and its exclusive savings deals, both in-person and online. Additionally, you'll receive members-only pricing on fuel, free curbside pickup on orders over $50, access to the Sam's Club MasterCard, and other perks. For added convenience, the Plus membership offers even more benefits, like 2% Sam's cash back on in-club qualifying purchases. This includes discounts on in-club optical, pharmacy services, and tire and battery center savings.

Each sign-up includes two membership cards: one for you and an additional complimentary card for one adult in your household. It's important to remember that memberships are non-transferable. If you misplace your card, no worries: you can find a digital copy of your membership in the Sam's Club app.