Sam's Club Shopping Guide: Everything A First-Timer Needs To Know
If you've ever driven past a Sam's Club and wondered what the membership is all about, you're not alone. For many shoppers, the idea of buying in bulk sounds appealing, but knowing where to start can feel a little overwhelming — after all, a trip to Sam's is a bit different than shopping at your average grocery store. It's part warehouse and part superstore, and knowing how to navigate it can make your first trip a lot smoother.
Sam's Club is often compared to Costco, and while the two stores offer a similar bulk-shopping model, you'll find different products, pricing, and perks. This depends on which membership and tier you choose. Once you understand how it all works, shopping at Sam's Club can be a real time (and money) saver. Whether you're brand new to warehouse shopping or just curious about what sets Sam's Club apart, we're breaking down everything you need to know.
Membership is required
If you're new to Sam's Club, think of it as a members-only warehouse store where you can shop in bulk and get deals on household items like food, toiletries, clothing, and even furniture, electronics, and appliances. Before you can shop, however, you'll have to pay an annual membership fee to join the club. There are two membership options: you can choose from either the basic-tier Club membership for $50 per year or the Plus membership for $110.
Both membership options give you access to the wholesale club and its exclusive savings deals, both in-person and online. Additionally, you'll receive members-only pricing on fuel, free curbside pickup on orders over $50, access to the Sam's Club MasterCard, and other perks. For added convenience, the Plus membership offers even more benefits, like 2% Sam's cash back on in-club qualifying purchases. This includes discounts on in-club optical, pharmacy services, and tire and battery center savings.
Each sign-up includes two membership cards: one for you and an additional complimentary card for one adult in your household. It's important to remember that memberships are non-transferable. If you misplace your card, no worries: you can find a digital copy of your membership in the Sam's Club app.
Plus members have extra time to shop
One of the underrated perks of a Sam's Club Plus membership is the ability to shop before the store officially opens to the public. Plus members get exclusive access to shop two hours early in-store from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekdays, and an extra hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays — so you can get in, grab what you need, and get on with your day while everyone else is still looking for a parking spot.
Early access shopping is especially great if you're on a tight schedule or prefer a quieter, less crowded shopping experience. With fewer people in the aisles and shorter lines at checkout, you can move through your shopping list faster. This comes in handy around busy times of the year, like back-to-school season and the holidays. Another benefit to shopping with a smaller crowd? You'll likely have first pick on everything from new product drops (like the Nintendo Switch 2) to the freshest produce and bakery items.
Use the Scan & Go feature on the Sam's Club app
Another time-saving perk you won't want to skip is the Scan & Go feature. With the Sam's Club app, you can scan items as you shop, pay directly from your phone, and skip the long checkout lines entirely. Plus, shoppers who check out using the feature can score app-only deals for even lower prices on certain items. Scan & Go users can purchase up to $1500 worth of product in a single transaction and up to $3,000 per day.
Using the Scan & Go feature may feel a little strange at first if you're unfamiliar with it, but it's simple to use, and you'll figure it out quickly. Just open the app when you walk into your local Sam's Club and scan the barcode of each item you add to your cart. The app gives you a running total of your purchase as you scan each item, so it's easy to get what you need and stay within your budget. When you're ready to check out, it takes just a few taps. You can even choose to save your credit or debit card information in the app for a quicker checkout process.
Go with a plan
When it comes to shopping at Sam's Club, having a solid game plan can make a big difference, especially if it's your first time visiting the store. With so many products on display, it can be easy to get overwhelmed (or overfill your shopping cart). Before you even leave your house, take a few minutes to make a list of things you actually need. It'll help you stay focused and avoid making impulsive choices. Without a list, it's way too easy to walk out of Sam's with items you don't need — like an entire year's supply of chewing gum or [another] new set of frying pans — when all you really needed was paper towels.
It's also smart to think about your storage space, both at home and in your car. Check how much room you have in your pantry, fridge, and freezer before you leave home and plan accordingly because bulk items can take up quite a bit of space (Trust me, the last thing you need is a stack of frozen meals that don't fit in an already over-stuffed freezer). Remember, while there are tons of great finds at Sam's Club, just because something is sold in bulk doesn't always mean it's the best deal out there. Planning ahead can save you a big headache — and often some money, too!
Determine the best time to shop for you
When it comes to shopping at Sam's Club, timing can make a big difference, but the "best" time to shop really depends on your preferences. If you're more of a calm, easygoing shopper, consider heading to Sam's on weekday mornings when the crowds are usually lighter, especially if you have a Plus membership. Early in the day, shelves are usually well-stocked, and the space feels more relaxed compared to afternoons and weekends.
Speaking of early mornings, keep in mind that you can get a jump-start on your day even before the store opens. Sam's Club gas stations are open and ready for business by 6 a.m., making it easy to fuel up for work or errands before the longer lines form.
While quieter hours have their perks, there's also something to be said for shopping during busier times. Weekend afternoons or early evenings can feel a bit like a community event — often with more samples available, well-stocked demo stations, and even seasonal product displays in full swing. If you're the kind of shopper who likes to browse and discover new items, visiting during peak hours might actually be a good time.
Don't skip the free samples
Another benefit of a Sam's Club membership is the free samples. As you stroll throughout the club, you'll often see food carts scattered throughout the store, manned by attendants offering samples of new or on-sale food and beverages. These samples are completely free for members, and aside from the obvious perk of snacking while you shop, samples are a great way to try new products before committing to buying them in bulk.
While samples are available every day, people recommend visiting on weekends during the morning or early afternoon. This is generally when the most sample carts are out and you'll find the best variety. Samples can range from snacks and smoothies to frozen meals, bakery items, and even alcoholic beverages.
Occasionally, outside vendors will go on a road show and may stop at your local Sam's Club to demo products. They'll sometimes offer samples at Sam's Club stores as well. These road show demos aren't always for food and beverage products, though — you may see demos for anything from cutlery to health and beauty supplies.
Sam's Club offers a membership discount for seniors
If you're 50 or older and thinking about joining Sam's Club for the first time, there's a special offer just for you. Sam's Club provides seniors with an exclusive 60% discount on a Club membership, which brings the cost down from the regular $50 to just $20 for your first year. If you're interested in the benefits included with a Plus membership, it's also available at a discounted rate — $50 off, making your first year only $60. This offer is available exclusively for new members who haven't had a Sam's Club membership within the past six months.
To claim your exclusive discount, Sam's Club requires seniors to verify their age and eligibility through a secure third-party service called ID.me. Once you're verified, you can use your membership and all of your tier benefits right away, in store and online. This entry offer is a great way to give the club a try without the higher price point.
Don't forget about the food court
A first trip to Sam's Club isn't complete without a quick stop at the Sam's Club Café, the brand's in-warehouse food court. While the menu might not be quite as expansive as Costco's, there are still a few options that make it worth checking out. Grab a hot dog, pizza, a soft pretzel, frozen yogurt (vanilla, chocolate, or swirl), or a Pepsi fountain drink.
Many claim the pizza is better than Costco's, and you can purchase it fresh by the slice or by the pie. Three varieties are available: cheese, pepperoni, and four meat, which includes pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and bacon. There are also multiple pretzel options to choose from: salt (with optional nacho cheese dipping sauce), cinnamon sugar, and a cheese and pepperoni pizza pretzel, served with a cup of marinara sauce for dipping.
Just like you can skip the checkout lines with the Scan & Go feature, you can also skip the wait at the café. Just place your order directly through the Sam's Club app, check out on your phone, and pick it up under the "Scan & Go" sign when it's ready. This handy feature is a great way to save time and make the most of your shopping trip, whether you're shopping with your kids or just short on time.
Bring your own reusable bags
One thing you'll want to know before your first Sam's Club trip is that you won't find any traditional paper or plastic shopping bags at checkout. Instead, you'll often see members packing their items into cardboard boxes or loading things directly into their carts. Sam's Club often has a pile of cardboard boxes near the checkout area, available for members' use on a first-come basis, but it's not guaranteed that they'll be stocked up when you need them.
Bringing your own reusable bags streamlines your trip and helps keep your haul organized, especially when you're buying in bulk. Reusable insulated freezer bags are a great way to keep your cold items fresh until you make it home. Additionally, sturdy plastic or canvas bags are great for heavy items like canned goods or produce. Using reusable bags makes unloading your haul at home much easier — no need to make a dozen trips back and forth to the car to grab an armful at a time. Keep your bags in your trunk so they're always ready, and you'll thank yourself at checkout.
Sam's Club offers curbside pick-up and same-day home delivery options
For members who are short on time or just prefer to skip the in-store experience, Sam's Club offers curbside pickup and same-day delivery through its website and app. These options can be especially helpful for parents with young kids, anyone with a tight schedule, or those who simply want a quicker way to shop.
With curbside pickup, you place your order online, select a pickup window, and then check in through the app when you arrive. A Sam's Club team member will then bring your order out and load it into your car. It's a straightforward way to get what you need without having to walk the aisles or wait in checkout lines. Same-day delivery works similarly with your items arriving at your home within a few hours, depending on availability in your area.
One newer feature some members may not be aware of is that you can now add food court pizza to your pickup or delivery order, making it easy to grab dinner along with your essentials. Orders can include up to 12 pizzas, with a max of four per variety. Since same-day delivery depends on your location, be sure to confirm availability in your area before planning around it.
You can order items online for shipping
If your local Sam's Club is out of something you've been eyeing (a Ninja CREAMi, new couch, or bulk-sized stash of paper towels, perhaps?), you're not out of luck. You can often find those same items online and have them shipped directly to your doorstep through the Sam's Club website or app. It's a convenient option for stocking up, ordering heavier items, shopping on a busy schedule, or accessing inventory that might not be available at your local club. It's also a great way to send items to family members or stock a vacation home without hauling things yourself.
Shipping is available on a wide range of products, including pantry staples, household goods, electronics, furniture, and more. Shipping is free on most online orders for Plus members with no minimum required. If you can't find something in store — or just prefer shopping in your pajamas — Sam's Club has you covered.
Look for limited-time items
Just because Sam's Club currently stocks an item doesn't mean it'll be available forever. Sam's Club's limited-time buys are a mix of fun, seasonal, or one-off items that, as the name suggests, are only available for a short time. There's no sure way of knowing exactly how long a limited-time item will be available on shelves or online — it could be days, weeks, or months — but once they sell out and they're gone, they don't usually return for at least a year (or sometimes never). If you're interested in trying something, it's a smart idea to grab it while you still can.
These limited-time finds often include seasonal products from Member's Mark in addition to new or trending items from outside brands. Some member-favorites include holiday-flavored coffee pod variety packs, convenient back-to-school-sized snack packs, and seasonally exclusive beverages like the Member's Mark cherry limeade. Personally, I'm still mourning the loss of last spring's Member's Mark tomato basil hummus.
Keep an eye out for the Freeosk
Hidden in plain sight at many Sam's Club locations is a little gem called the Freeosk — a self-serve sampling machine that gives out free product samples to members. It might be easy to walk past if you're in a hurry, but it's always worth a quick stop, even to just see what the machine is currently offering. You'll never know what you'll find — sometimes, it's a new snack like granola bars or fruit snacks. Other times, it's a personal care item like toothpaste, or even a travel-sized household essential like laundry soap or dishwasher pods.
To use the Freeosk, you can either scan your Sam's Club membership card or barcode, or use the Freeosk app. It's a fun, no-pressure way to try items before you buy them, and you never know, it might introduce you to items you wouldn't have thought to grab off the shelf. Because the samples rotate frequently, it's a good idea to visit the Freeosk machine each time you visit.
Sam's Club offers more than you might think
Sam's Club is primarily known for its bulk shopping, but you might be surprised to learn that there are a variety of additional membership services that go beyond groceries and household items. Members have access to everything from auto services, like discounts on tire installation and free car battery checks, to members-only pricing on pharmacy and optical services. This will help you save on prescriptions, walk-in immunizations, and prescription eyewear.
Your membership also includes access to optional Allstate protection plans and in-home installation for electronics and appliances. You'll also receive discounts on photo printing and product customization, travel and entertainment deals (with reduced rates on hotels, car rentals, and theme parks), and much more. All of these perks come free with your membership, but many members don't realize they're there. Check out the app or swing by Member Services the next time you visit to find a useful discount to meet your needs.
There's a 100% satisfaction guarantee
Buying in bulk is great when you're purchasing products you already know and love, but it's not uncommon to feel a bit hesitant about trying new items in wholesale quantities. While you won't be able to try an in-store sample of every item during your shopping trip, Sam's Club makes it easy to try new things without hesitation, thanks to its 100% satisfaction guarantee on just about everything.
Whether it's a frozen meal, cleaning product, or even a household item like cookware, you can easily return it if it doesn't meet your expectations. Returns can be made in-club or, in many cases, shipped back for a full refund, and there are no restocking fees. Most items can be returned at any time, but there are limitations on certain items like gift cards that can't be returned. Major appliances must be returned within 90 days of purchase.
This guarantee is especially helpful when trying seasonal items or limited-time buys, as it removes the risk of being stuck with something you don't end up liking. Go ahead and grab that snack, kitchen gadget, or skincare item you've been eyeing — you've got nothing to lose.