Is Alcohol Cheaper At Costco Or Sam's Club?

Looking to stock up your home bar and not spend an arm and a leg on alcohol for an event? If you're a wholesale club member, you could be in luck! Both Costco and Sam's Club are known for their great deals on a huge variety of beer, wine, and liquor. But which store offers the better alcohol prices? The truth is that alcohol pricing and availability vary depending on where you live. This can make Costco's alcohol selection more affordable in one area while Sam's Club's is the winner in another. That said, if we're looking overall, Sam's Club edges out Costco on alcohol pricing.

In Denver, for instance, a 1.75-milliliter bottle of Kirkland Signature vodka comes with a price of $15.69 compared to Member's Mark-brand vodka of the same size at $12.98. A 24-pack case of White Claw likewise costs $24.96 at Sam's Club in Austin, but $28.89 in the same area at Costco. In fact, customer assessments have found that Sam's Club typically offers items like store-brand liquor and beer at about a 3% lower rate per volume than Costco.

Even so, there's considerable variation between products, including higher-end ones. Johnnie Walker Blue label has been spotted at over $10 cheaper at Costco compared to Sam's Club, for example. Ultimately, deciding which store is better for alcohol purchases is like trying to decide if Sam's Club or Costco has the better food court. It comes down to personal preferences.