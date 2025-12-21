Forget Flour! Sweet Potato Is The Soup Thickener You Need

When it comes to the task of thickening up soups and sauces, reaching for flour to make a simple roux is a popular choice. There are different types of flour that one can play around with to whip up a delicious soup, including the versatile chickpea flour. There is something special about ladling a rich, thick soup into a bowl; it evokes a completely different level of comfort, and is heartier and more satisfying than a liquid-heavy soup or stew. Plus, it makes for some fantastic dunking action with a thick cut of bread for a well-rounded dish.

However, did you know that sweet potatoes are also an excellent thickening agent for your soup? As a matter of fact, not using sweet potatoes as a soup thickener is among the list of mistakes that everyone makes when cooking sweet potatoes. Simply make a sweet potato puree by boiling or baking them until they're nice and soft, peeling off the skin, and blending the flesh until smooth. Then, stir it into your soup and let the unleashed starches work their thickening magic. The name of the game is starch, and sweet potatoes offer a plant-powered, gluten- and dairy-free option for making delicious stews throughout soup season. As the soup cooks, the starches from this root vegetable release into their surroundings, creating a thick, velvety result.

Furthermore, the natural sweetness from the sweet potato brings some balance to the other flavor profiles of the soup, cutting through any tangy, bitter, salty, or spicy notes. You can also experiment with other sweet potato varieties, like Japanese sweet potatoes, for nuanced and nutty flavors.