The Simple Ingredient That Thickens Soup In A Snap
A hot bowl of soup warms you up on a cold gloomy day like no other dish can, whether it's a clear variety like vegetable broth and chicken noodle soup or a heartier recipe like creamy tomato soup. But what if you're craving a thick soup, yet all you have is the thin brothy one? Don't worry. There's a simple ingredient that can thicken any soup in no time and it's likely already in your pantry: bread.
If you're more familiar with thickeners like flour and cornstarch, the thought of using a cooked ingredient like bread may come as a surprise. But get this: The fact that bread is made from wheat flour (one of the more popular thickeners) is the secret behind its thickening action. When you add this baked good to a broth, it absorbs the liquid, breaks down, and creates a starchy consistency which thickens the broth.
The thickening prowess of bread has already been exemplified and proven for years in several Mediterranean recipes like Tuscan soups. Ribollita, acquacotta, and pappa al pomodoro are all examples of Tuscan soup recipes that include bread as one of the main ingredients that contribute to the hearty soup consistency.
Choosing the right bread for the perfect texture
When preparing to transform your thin soup into a heartier, thicker delicacy, the first step is choosing the right bread. Not just any bread will be well suited for this role. First, consider the flavor profile. If your soup already has a particular taste that you like, the bread you select for thickening should be as plain or mildly flavored as possible with no seasonings. The goal is to avoid conflicting flavors that may result in an off-tasting soup. That said, adding any kind of bread may impact a subtle bready flavor to your dish, so keep that in mind.
Another key consideration is the texture of the bread. Go for loaves that are smooth with no seeds or other hefty inclusions since those would be hard to dissolve in the soup. This way, it'll be easier to make a soup that's thick and smooth. Lastly, if you have bread that's gone stale, these can also be used for thickening, so don't throw them away. In fact, thickening a Tuscan soup like ribollita is one of many clever ways to use stale bread and reduce food waste.
How to use bread to thicken soups
With the right bread in hand, thickening soup is a simple process. First, cut off any crusts around the bread since they're dense and much harder to dissolve in liquid. Next, tear the bread into small pieces or cut them into cubes or slices. Finish cooking the soup until ready then spread the bread pieces on top of the soup in the cooking pot. Let the mixture simmer for a few minutes to soften the bread. Finally, stir to mix. Once the bread is well incorporated into the soup, turn off the stove and you're ready to serve your hearty bowl of soup. Alternatively, you can blend the bread pieces separately first. Add a little water to the bread then zap in a blender. Once it forms a nice smooth paste, add it to the rest of the soup and allow it to simmer as it thickens.
Another method involves using breadcrumbs instead of whole bread slices or loaves. You can make the breadcrumbs yourself at home or buy some at the grocery. Add about a tablespoon at a time to the soup, stir to dissolve thoroughly, then note the change in texture. If it's still not thick enough, you can continue adding the breadcrumbs, one spoonful at a time to get to your ideal thickness.