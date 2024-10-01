The Simple Ingredient That Thickens Soup In A Snap

A hot bowl of soup warms you up on a cold gloomy day like no other dish can, whether it's a clear variety like vegetable broth and chicken noodle soup or a heartier recipe like creamy tomato soup. But what if you're craving a thick soup, yet all you have is the thin brothy one? Don't worry. There's a simple ingredient that can thicken any soup in no time and it's likely already in your pantry: bread.

If you're more familiar with thickeners like flour and cornstarch, the thought of using a cooked ingredient like bread may come as a surprise. But get this: The fact that bread is made from wheat flour (one of the more popular thickeners) is the secret behind its thickening action. When you add this baked good to a broth, it absorbs the liquid, breaks down, and creates a starchy consistency which thickens the broth.

The thickening prowess of bread has already been exemplified and proven for years in several Mediterranean recipes like Tuscan soups. Ribollita, acquacotta, and pappa al pomodoro are all examples of Tuscan soup recipes that include bread as one of the main ingredients that contribute to the hearty soup consistency.

