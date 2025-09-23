Peanut Butter Soup Is The Simple And Rich West African Comfort Food To Try This Fall

Fall flavors are back on shelves at Trader Joe's and Halloween décor is at every store. In our minds, that can only mean one thing: Soup season is back. The classics never fail to hit the spot, from protein-packed chicken noodle to zuppa Toscana. But, if you're in the mood to try something different — and you're not allergic to peanuts — there's a West African comfort food that might just become your new favorite fall soup.

It's called mafé (sometimes spelled maafe). It can take a lot of different forms, but one aspect each recipe has in common is a heaping scoop of creamy peanut butter. Mafé is typically described as spicy and smooth, and pairs savory ingredients, such as onions, tomatoes, okra, eggplant, and chicken, with a creamy peanut sauce. It's a cozy, hearty, veggie-packed soup ready to warm you up from the inside out. It's often served over rice, making one pot of the soup go a long way to feeding a big family. You can also store leftovers in the fridge for a few days of meals.