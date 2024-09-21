Tofu Is The Plant-Based Way To Thicken Your Soup

Tofu is not just a protein-rich meat alternative, a hefty addition to a stir fry, or a satisfying scrambled egg dupe. The ancient, fermented soy based food featured in Asian cuisine is also a secret weapon for thickening your soups. Because the protein source offers up nearly no detectable flavor of its own and blends into a silky smooth consistency, it's a no-brainer to blend up and use in smoothies, rich pudding desserts, and yes, creamy soups. While it might not be the most obvious way to use that block you have sitting in your fridge, it's an ingenious one, especially for the plant-based crowd, those sensitive to dairy, or anyone wanting to simply infuse a little extra decadence and protein to your one-pot meal.

Many plant-based soups gain their thick mouthfeel and texture from blended soaked cashews or canned coconut cream, both of which add the same dense richness a heavy whipping cream traditionally would. Blended tofu achieves the same thing, adding a similar weight and silkiness, sans the fat of nuts or coconut milk or the dairy or cholesterol from traditional cream. Depending on the recipe at hand, you may want to pre-cook cubed or sliced tofu and then use an immersion blender (or regular one) to cream it up before stirring into your soup. But you can also skip the cooking entirely and simply blend the raw tofu directly in with the rest of your soup ingredients and cook together for comfort food perfection.

