Reach For Chickpea Flour For A Creamier, More Velvety Soup

Chickpeas are one of the most versatile beans in the legume family. From working as the ultimate swap in vegetarian tuna salads to shining in creamy hummus and crispy falafel, chickpeas are a utilitarian ingredient and a must-have pantry provision. Although most chickpea-centric recipes call for the bean in its whole or mashed form, these practical little legumes also make an excellent all-purpose flour alternative. Chickpea flour, also called gram flour or besan, is used in many cuisines across the globe. Not only is chickpea flour good for baking cakes, cookies, and bread, but it's also the ideal choice for thickening soups, outdoing its wheat-sourced counterpart.

Chickpea flour seamlessly emulsifies into your favorite soups without clumping or coagulating. When integrated into a brothy, spoonable soup, chickpea flour leaves behind nothing more than a velvety, soft, and full-bodied texture that improves the mouthfeel of your dish with a creamy opulence. Chickpea flour also imparts delicate whispers of flavor into a dish, accenting soup with nutty, buttery notes that are subtle enough to blend in but intriguing enough to distinguish your recipe. Not only does chickpea flour improve the texture and flavor of a soup, but it can boost its nutritional value as well, thanks to its protein-rich makeup along with fiber, healthy fats, and essential vitamins and minerals. Chickpea flour is also gluten-free, making it the ultimate soup-thickening agent for foodies with gluten sensitives.

For the best results, whisk a tablespoon of chickpea flour with two or three tablespoons of cooled soup in a small bowl until smooth. Stir the mixture back into the pot and simmer for a few minutes. Et voilà — creamy chickpea-kissed soup will be ready in no time!