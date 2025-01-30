Thicken Soup And Add More Flavor With One Staple Vegan Ingredient

Soup season is the perfect time to get creative and explore ways to elevate your soup game with more flavors, textures, and nutrients. Often, unique toppings are simple additions to serve different variations of the same foundational soup, but by incorporating one simple vegan ingredient into the soup itself, you can deliver an enhanced, creamy texture and depths of flavor without any dairy-based cream or cheese. The key lies in nutritional yeast, often called "nooch" by ardent lovers of this basic ingredient. Unlike baker's yeast, which is used for bread-making, nutritional yeast is deactivated through heat treatment, so it won't make your soup rise or ferment — it's purely for flavor and nutrition.

This versatile, dairy-free seasoning that makes for a fantastic animal-free replacement for Parmesan adds a rich, savory depth to broths and helps thicken your soup naturally. Known for its nutty, cheesy flavor profile, nutritional yeast comes in flaky form. The yeast flakes partially dissolve in the liquid, contributing to a slightly thicker consistency while boosting the umami notes, and delivering vital nutrients like B vitamins, fiber, and protein! Be it a simple herbaceous soup or a hearty lentil stew, nutritional yeast can elevate your creation from ordinary to extraordinary — all while keeping it completely plant-based. You can also consider swapping out dairy in any roasted, creamy soup with nutritional yeast and you'll likely never want to go back!