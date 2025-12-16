We Tried 9 Different Methods For Making Hot Chocolate To Find The Very Best

Hot chocolate has had a lengthy and circuitous history that has taken it from the Americas to Europe and beyond. What began as a ritualistic beverage for ancient Aztecs swiftly became a luxury item for European nobility. Today, it is a soul-quenching beverage that can be enjoyed by the whole family in households across the globe.

Though you can obtain a quality cup of hot chocolate at your favorite coffee shop or restaurant, making it at home can be even more satisfying, and it is endlessly customizable. There are a number of ways to make hot chocolate that can produce a flavorful and comforting drink. From instant packets to cocoa powder to melting a bar of pure dark chocolate into a cup of milk, the possibilities are virtually endless.

I decided to research as many of these methods as I could and to put them to the test. To this end, I gathered all the ingredients and supplies I needed and methodically worked through cup after cup of hot chocolate, sniffing and sipping each to assess its aroma, texture, and flavor, which was no small feat. Read on to discover the worst and best methods for creating a quality cup of hot chocolate from scratch from the comfort of your very own kitchen.