Chocolate Syrup Vs. Sauce: When To Use Each

There are few things in this world that can't be improved with the addition of chocolate, from ice cream to awkward first dates. You can incorporate chocolate into savory dishes, boost a classic bourbon cocktail with chocolate bitters, and even make a healthy, energizing breakfast with a high-protein cottage cheese chocolate mousse. With a little bit of chocolate syrup or chocolate sauce, you can make just about anything sweeter, deeper, and nuanced.

Syrup and sauce, however, are wildly different from each other. Leveling up your chocolate game is a matter of knowing when to use each one. Chocolate syrup is thinner and is best used for flavoring things without impacting the texture too much, so it's great as a mixer and sweetener. Chocolate sauce, on the other hand, leans on its thickness to make food richer and more velvety, making it an excellent dip. Both can be used as toppings for ice cream and pastries — it's entirely up to your preference.