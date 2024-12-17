Milk Vs Water: Which Is Better For Making Hot Chocolate?
The debate of the century is about to re-enter society once the long-awaited snow begins to fall: Milk or water in your hot chocolate? While both have proven to work just fine, the discourse surrounding the better addition shows no sign of coming to a definitive answer. And while it is completely subjective (much like the water vs. milk debate for oatmeal), I will always stand up for the superior beverage — hot chocolate with milk! And thank goodness you have me, a hot chocolate connoisseur who has enjoyed a warm chocolate beverage since the day she could ask for one.
Adding milk to your hot chocolate will give the drink a much creamier taste than warm water will. There isn't really a science behind which one tastes better since it's completely the consumer's opinion, but many hot chocolate aficionados will explain that milk makes the drink silkier while water provides a disappointing and flat flavor. However, I absolutely recommend trying both to discover your favorite (even if the hot chocolate with water will go right down the sink drain when you realize the milk drink is far more delicious).
For those with dairy intolerance
Water is definitely easier and more accessible than milk, and I will never say that water is a horrible ingredient for hot chocolate mix. But those who only drink watery hot chocolate because of the fact that they can't consume dairy-based milk due to intolerance or dislike can actually also enjoy a milky, warm drink. Vegan hot chocolate lovers often opt for hazelnut, cashew, oat, or almond milk instead of cow's milk so they can adhere to their diet while also celebrating a cozy winter.
As for particular brands, I would argue that splurging on a particular mix is less important to the taste of a mug of hot chocolate than the milk versus water debate. While Chowhound writer Sarah Vallie named Ghirardelli as the most popular hot chocolate mix in her ranking earlier this year, I don't think you can ever go wrong with a packet of Swiss Miss. As long as the hot chocolate mix of your choice fully dissolves into the warm milk (or water), I believe you'll be pleased with the result. Sprinkle a few mini marshmallows on top or elevate the hot chocolate with subtly sweet coconut flakes, and you're good to go — regardless of your opinion on the milk versus dairy argument.