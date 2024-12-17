Milk Vs Water: Which Is Better For Making Hot Chocolate?

The debate of the century is about to re-enter society once the long-awaited snow begins to fall: Milk or water in your hot chocolate? While both have proven to work just fine, the discourse surrounding the better addition shows no sign of coming to a definitive answer. And while it is completely subjective (much like the water vs. milk debate for oatmeal), I will always stand up for the superior beverage — hot chocolate with milk! And thank goodness you have me, a hot chocolate connoisseur who has enjoyed a warm chocolate beverage since the day she could ask for one.

Adding milk to your hot chocolate will give the drink a much creamier taste than warm water will. There isn't really a science behind which one tastes better since it's completely the consumer's opinion, but many hot chocolate aficionados will explain that milk makes the drink silkier while water provides a disappointing and flat flavor. However, I absolutely recommend trying both to discover your favorite (even if the hot chocolate with water will go right down the sink drain when you realize the milk drink is far more delicious).