​​What Gives Italian Hot Chocolate Its Famously Thick Texture?

If you've visited Italy from the U.S., chances are you noticed some differences when it comes to food: For example, pizza will never be made with pineapple, and while it was technically invented in Italy, Alfredo pasta is extremely uncommon. If you happen to try a hot chocolate (this is more common in the north of the country, in the Piedmont region around Turin), there's another thing you may have noticed: Italian hot chocolate is thick. Like, really thick — arguably closer to a soup. As a result, it feels comforting — it's so thick it's filling, and feels much richer than a powder-dissolved-in-water (or milk) hot chocolate you might get elsewhere. (Real sticklers might argue that this is not hot chocolate, but hot cocoa.) In any case, how do you make it this way?

The good news is you'll only need one ingredient, and chances are you have it in your pantry: cornstarch. No matter whether you make the hot chocolate with water or milk, cornstarch will get it to that almost pudding- or mousse-like texture. For a recipe with around two cups of liquid, you might add up to two tablespoons of it (some recipes call for less). You'll typically mix all your other ingredients together and heat them, and save the cornstarch for the end, not long before you serve it. But there are some pointers to know when making hot chocolate this way.