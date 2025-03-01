The Trick For The Best Roasted Broccoli Of Your Life Is All In The Preparation

Broccoli can be a bit polarizing. Some of us love it and some of us, well, not so much. It's bitter and super fibrous, with some incredible strength in those little florets. Steaming broccoli in the microwave is super easy and will tenderize it and remove some of the bitterness, but still leaves a little to be desired. So, the trick for the best roasted broccoli — to highlight its positive attributes and tamp down a bit on the bitterness and sour sulfur properties — is roast your broccoli, then layer on the flavors.

Roasting your broccoli to a fairly dark, golden brown will bring out some sweetness, while retaining its natural vegetal flavor, and still leave it a bit crunchy, rather than baby-food-soft. Olive oil will bring out the umami, and adding more flavors and ingredients will tick more boxes — sour, salty, even sweet. It just takes a simple mix in a bowl once it's out of the oven. First, choose the best broccoli at the grocery store — you want it fresh, bright green, and super firm. You can thoroughly and safely clean your broccoli with things you already have in the pantry, then you're ready to go with just a little extra prep. This delicious broccoli recipe goes with just about any protein you can think of. It's a super easy process, and once you have your roast down, you can experiment with new flavors — and maybe add some cauliflower or Brussels sprouts to the mix.