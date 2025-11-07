4 Store-Bought Eggnog Brands To Try And 4 To Avoid Buying

The holiday season is about more than just the gifts — it's about coming together with friends, family, and loved ones and really embracing the reason for the season. Oh, and it's about the drinks too. That's the real reason why I get excited for the holidays.

As the months go on, pumpkin spice rolls into peppermint hot chocolates, sugar cookie lattes, and the OG of the holiday season: eggnog. Whether you like to drink it cold, straight from the fridge, or spike it with your favorite spirit, it's surely the ol' reliable of the winter months. While it may not get the same sort of press as the newfangled seasonal Starbucks drink, some folks are absolutely obsessed with it.

You can certainly make homemade eggnog for all of your holiday festivities, or you can make a trip to your local grocery store and grab a carton of it instead. If you're looking to stock up ahead of your company Christmas party or are just looking to prematurely get in the holiday spirit before the flakes start to fly, I have you covered. I purchased all of the eggnogs that I could find at several grocery stores before tasting them cold from the fridge — sans booze — and making recommendations about which ones are worth buying, based on their flavor, mouthfeel, and overall versatility. This list even includes alt-nogs, since no one should have to miss out on the magic of the holidays (and the drinks that accompany them).