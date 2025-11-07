4 Store-Bought Eggnog Brands To Try And 4 To Avoid Buying
The holiday season is about more than just the gifts — it's about coming together with friends, family, and loved ones and really embracing the reason for the season. Oh, and it's about the drinks too. That's the real reason why I get excited for the holidays.
As the months go on, pumpkin spice rolls into peppermint hot chocolates, sugar cookie lattes, and the OG of the holiday season: eggnog. Whether you like to drink it cold, straight from the fridge, or spike it with your favorite spirit, it's surely the ol' reliable of the winter months. While it may not get the same sort of press as the newfangled seasonal Starbucks drink, some folks are absolutely obsessed with it.
You can certainly make homemade eggnog for all of your holiday festivities, or you can make a trip to your local grocery store and grab a carton of it instead. If you're looking to stock up ahead of your company Christmas party or are just looking to prematurely get in the holiday spirit before the flakes start to fly, I have you covered. I purchased all of the eggnogs that I could find at several grocery stores before tasting them cold from the fridge — sans booze — and making recommendations about which ones are worth buying, based on their flavor, mouthfeel, and overall versatility. This list even includes alt-nogs, since no one should have to miss out on the magic of the holidays (and the drinks that accompany them).
Buy: Hood golden eggnog
The first brand that I tried for this roundup was Hood. New Englanders will know this brand well, as it manufactures one of the best New England delicacies out there: Hoodsie cups. It's a regional brand — mostly based in the Northeast — and I'm kind of sad that folks who live outside of the area will never get a chance to taste its eggnog in all of its glory.
I, admittedly, don't love eggnog, but I can pick up on what Hood is putting down here. It's clear that the brand invests in high-quality dairy. This eggnog was rich, creamy, and almost had the consistency of melted ice cream rather than a dairy product. It covered my lips and tongue and was perfectly sweet without being too cloying. The nutmeg essence didn't knock me over the head, which was nice to see. Instead, it tickled the back of my throat as I sipped. It's gentle, rather than foreboding, and I'm tempted to say that anyone who doesn't like eggnog should try Hood's product and reconsider their stance.
The only thing I loved more than this eggnog was the fact that there were many delicious recipes listed on the carton, including for eggnog French toast and eggnog cake. The only drawback — though I, as I'm sure other fans of Hood's eggnog can attest to as a positive — is that this eggnog only comes in a half-gallon. That just means I have more to drink all season long.
Avoid: Almond Breeze almondmilk nog
Almond milk would probably be the dairy-free alternative that I would be least likely to turn into eggnog, given its wateriness. Eggnog is supposed to be creamy, and I doubt that almond milk is going to give anywhere near the same texture. Even though Almond Breeze makes a decent almond milk, I didn't think it would make a very good "alt-nog" — and my intuition proved true.
I knew there were going to be some issues with this product when I first cracked the seal and poured it into the glass. It kind of glooped into the awaiting cup, rather than poured like a creamy, thick stream. This made it abundantly clear that Almond Breeze had put a ton of gums and fillers in this product to make it seem somewhat eggnog-esque. I would have rather the brand focused its effort on perfecting its flavor, though, because trying to make an egg-free almond milk feel like eggnog is like trying to put lipstick on a pig.
Though the aroma didn't give off too much indication of what its flavor was like, you can probably guess that that too was disappointing. Not only was its consistency wrong, but its flavor was more reminiscent of wintergreen and anise than nutmeg. It wasn't as sweet as the other dairy-free eggnog I sampled, and any hope of classic eggnog flavor was completely squashed by the almondy, nutty backdrop. It's definitely not worth buying, whether you're a vegan or just looking for a less calorically-dense eggnog alternative.
Buy: Lactaid lactose-free eggnog
I wanted to include several "alt-nogs" on my list because I believe holiday cheer shouldn't just be limited to folks who can have dairy, lactose, and eggs. So in walks Lactaid: a lactose-free alternative to classic eggnog.
The label proudly proclaims that it allows folks to "enjoy eggnog again!" And I can confirm that if you felt like you've been missing out on eggnog due to a disagreement with lactose, you can finally enjoy an authentic version of it again. There are no weird, off-putting flavors inside this product. In fact, if you blindfolded me and gave me a sample of Lactaid's eggnog and one of my favorite "authentic" eggnogs, I doubt that I would be able to tell the difference ... at least in terms of texture. In terms of flavor, though, Lactaid has some things that it can improve on.
This is the most melted ice cream-like of all the eggnogs that I sampled. It was very sweet, and like my beloved Hood, the nutmeg only came through at the end. I would have liked an eggnog that was slightly less saccharine, as I feel that if you mixed it with a spirit, like rum, your palate would become very easily overwhelmed. I felt inclined to place it as my second-favorite nog, though the price may make you reconsider — especially if you don't need to buy a lactose-free eggnog in the first place. Granted, if you can't drink lactose and need an alternative, this would be an excellent one.
Avoid: Planet Oat oatnog
Okay, so Planet Oat has to make an eggnog taste like eggnog without the eggs and without the milk — which is a very big ask. It went about as well as you would expect it would, though it wasn't as unpleasant as the Almond Breeze almondnog. I'll start with the positives: Planet Oat's oatnog was decently sweet and had a nice nutmeg flavor that was evident on the first sip and carried over into the end. That's it.
This oatnog poured a little thicker than classic oat milks (almost like an oat milk creamer), though it couldn't hold a candle to the consistency of any of the dairy-containing alternatives. Although none of the other brands that I sampled for this review had a very clear "eggy" flavor, this one really didn't have the richness and mouthfeel that I come to associate with eggnog. It didn't feel decadent nor was it rich — it was almost like I was sipping a slightly spiced, dairy-free coffee creamer — which is frankly not what I want from my eggnog.
If you were dairy-free and wanted to feel included in the whole seasonal eggnog festivities thing, I'm sure that you could get by with a carton of Planet Oat's oatnog. However, if you tried a regular eggnog before it and attempted to go back to this product, I think you would feel a little cheated.
Buy: Friendly Farms traditional holiday eggnog
If you know me, you know that I am a staunch supporter of all things Aldi, from its baked goods to its seasonal holiday finds. I had all but given up hope that Aldi didn't stock its holiday eggnog in time for this review, but after some time scouring the refrigerated section, I was able to find its festive quarts stocked next to the milks — and I'm really glad that I did. This is good eggnog, and while it's not as tasty as Hood, if you are looking for a budget-friendly selection to bring to your next party, I would recommend paying your local Aldi a visit and grabbing a carton.
This milky, off-white colored eggnog poured thick from the carton, and I knew that I was going to be in for a treat. It didn't have the same heavy or borderline-rancid flavor (like Garelick Farms), but it definitely had a spicier kick that I wasn't quite anticipating. This eggnog doesn't just bring in the familiar flavor of nutmeg; it also plays around with cinnamony undertones and cloves — almost reminding me of the flavor of a clove-spiced arroz con leche (rice pudding). The spice wasn't at all tannic or acidic, nor was it unwelcome. Instead, it enveloped my palate with a lovely, seasonal hug that was familiar, yet also tasty.
Like Hood's eggnog, Friendly Farms' eggnog wasn't at all too sweet or creamy. This affordable eggnog is a must for anyone looking for a spicy sip.
Avoid: Garelick Farms eggnog
I grew up in New England, so I've had my fair share of Garelick Farms' products (including its French onion dip, which isn't half-bad). However, this eggnog is quite the contrary: It's wholly bad.
When I popped open the top, I noticed that this eggnog had an almost clovey aroma — which I was surprised by, given the most prominent note in eggnog is supposed to be nutmeg. It almost smelled borderline spoiled, though after checking (and rechecking) the date, I found that this was not the case. The mouthfeel was not as thick and rich as I was suspecting, though it still had a better consistency than some of the more watery eggnog brands that I sampled for this review. It clearly distinguishes itself from normal milk, but it's not nearly as creamy as a full-fat whipping cream. The medicinal aroma carried through to the flavor, and I couldn't help but purse my lips at this eggnog. The spiciness was very overwhelming and was felt deep into my sinuses. It was so spicy, in fact, that I almost thought it was infused with alcohol already — potentially rum or something oaky, like bourbon. Though it had none of the lovely notes of these spirits, and instead was concentrated on that disgusting and wholly off-putting burning sensation on my palate.
I would not recommend buying this eggnog if you're looking for something mild or family-friendly. Its flavor might impress a spicy eggnog fan, but it definitely did not impress me.
Buy: Nature's Promise organic eggnog
Nature's Promise, Stop & Shop's in-house natural foods brand, is inconsistent, to say the least. Some of its products really hit the mark in terms of flavor and texture, while others don't even come close. This eggnog, for all intents and purposes, isn't bad at all. It has a decently spicy profile on the nose — though it's not too overwhelming — and the nutmeg, cinnamon, and almost anise-y notes come through on the sip, along with a hefty dose of sugar. I'm inclined to say that this was one of the sweeter eggnogs that I sampled, and I think that its sweetness would have been less obvious if it were a little thicker.
When I think of "eggnog," I think of something that's so creamy and decadent that you have to have it as a dessert. While this eggnog was sweet — thus fulfilling that part of the eggnog wishlist — its flavor wasn't as thick and creamy as some of the other brands, namely Hood and Friendly Farms. It's definitely thicker than milk, and I would never think to say that it's watery, but it doesn't have the same heavy mouthfeel as traditional eggnog. It probably wouldn't be bad with a bit of your favorite liquor stirred into it, or after you've had a little too much to drink at the company holiday party and need something to absorb it all, and I think folks looking for a lighter eggnog would really like it.
Avoid: Southern Comfort traditional eggnog
The last thing that I thought I would describe an eggnog as is "soapy" — but here I am. This Southern Comfort eggnog had an almost piney flavor to it that was very difficult to pinpoint. It wasn't menthol-like, nor did it give me the feeling that I was sipping it after chewing mint gum. However, its flavor was very peculiar, and I was left thinking about it more than I would like.
When I poured this eggnog from the carton, all I could say was "Wow, that's thick." It was like melted ice cream that had been stirred with a hefty dose of whipping cream. Up until this point, I considered any bit of texture and thickness to be a good thing. However, this eggnog was too thick; it was almost like swirling raw egg around in my mouth. The flavor itself wasn't strongly eggy, nor was it too sweet (in fact, I found it to be one of the least sweet of the brands that I sampled). While eggnog purists may like this sensory experience, I doubt the average eggnog drinker (like people who might have a half-glass of it at the holiday party if it's offered) will enjoy it. Ultimately, its balance of spices would make me want to buy it more than the dairy-free alt-nogs, but its mouthfeel and flavor don't make it worth the purchase.
Methodology
I traveled to three stores in southwestern Rhode Island to load up on eggnog brands for this review. In order to ensure peak freshness, I opened and tested the products on the same day. I also sampled them all cold (since eggnog is best straight from the fridge).
The two main criteria I considered for each of these brands were flavor and texture. Eggnog is meant to be more of a dessert than a light sipper; it should be sweet, rich, and lightly spiced (though not overwhelmingly so). As such, I looked for brands that had a decadent mouthfeel and richness. Eggnog is also known predominantly for its nutmeg flavor. However, by no means does nutmeg have to be the only flavor. Some brands incorporate cinnamon, anise, allspice, and clove into their recipes. Still, nutmeg should be the primary flavor, and the spiciness should be balanced — meaning it doesn't interfere with the overall approachability and sippability of the eggnog. The best eggnogs also balanced spiciness with sweetness, delivering a well-rounded beverage that sent me back to the fridge for another glass.
Another, albeit less important, consideration was how well each eggnog would perform if it was spiked with liquor — be it rum, bourbon, or whisky. A good eggnog is neutral in flavor, supplying the necessary creaminess but not distracting from the spirit. That said, my favorite eggnogs didn't need alcohol to be great or carry their flavor.