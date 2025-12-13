6 Restaurant Chains With Beef Tallow Fries On The Menu

There's something deliciously nostalgic in discovering that beef-tallow french fries are making a bit of a comeback at fast-food and restaurant chains. For the uninitiated, beef tallow is simply rendered cow fat. Traditionally taken from the suet around a cow's organs, it's turned into a shelf-stable cooking fat with a high smoke point that's been reliably crisping up potatoes for generations.

Over the years, many restaurants abandoned cooking in animal fat in favor of "healthier" vegetable or seed oils. However, a growing number of chains are inconspicuously — but sometimes, proudly — returning to the rich flavor and delightfully crispy texture that can only be served up with beef fat. Tallow-fried potatoes are widely known to achieve a deeper, umami savoriness, a more pronounced crunch, and an aroma that slingshots you back to the classic fast-food fries of yesteryear. With throwback-driven menu items continuing to trend, conversations around fat-based frying have shifted. More restaurants feel comfortable leaning back into those retro culinary techniques.

What might surprise people is how varied this list is. Some regional chains never stopped using beef tallow. Others switched back recently as a way to stand out from competitors. We've gathered the top chains worth dropping by if you're craving a reminder of just how powerful the almighty french fry can be when it's fried in a vat of bubbling, golden beef-tallow.