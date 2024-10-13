The Science Behind Why Beef Tallow Leads To The Perfect French Fries

We will "tallow" you no lies — beef tallow is one of the best fats for frying up a batch of french fries. While many cooks use peanut,vegetable, or canola oil, beef tallow might actually be the superior fat for frying, and there's science to back it up. Vegetable oil has a smoke point of about 400 degrees Fahrenheit, while beef tallow has a smoke point of 420 degrees Fahrenheit, making it less likely to smoke or infuse your food with less-than-appetizing flavors.

Beef tallow also adds a level of flavor that other oils simply can't match. Unlike neutral-flavored oils, beef tallow retains its umami-rich, beefy flavor. This flavor is then infused into the potatoes as they fry, giving them extra depth and savoriness. Beef tallow was even the secret to McDonald's original (and beloved fries). Tallow's goodness is not just a matter of flavor, either. Beef tallow contains nutrients such as vitamin E and beta carotene, which adds to its nutrient density and yellow coloring.