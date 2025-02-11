You might not be familiar with using it at home, but if you ate French fries at McDonald's before 1990, then you've sampled the rich flavors of beef tallow. In fact, the secret ingredient in McDonald's French fries today is beef flavoring, which aims to replicate the taste of tallow. Unfortunately, despite being delicious, America moved away from using beef tallow, a saturated fat, when it started being linked to increases in cardiovascular issues and deaths. One of the biggest crusaders against the use of beef tallow was Philip Sokolof, who, after suffering a heart attack in 1966, went on a campaign against its use.

After founding the National Heart Savers Association, Sokolof published a newspaper ad titled "The Poisoning of America," outlining the dangers of saturated fats. Although he was threatened with lawsuits, consumers stopped buying several products Sokolof named in the article, prompting companies to change the oils they used. Sokolof then set his sights on fast-food restaurants, particularly McDonald's, though Burger King and Wendy's were also called out. Ultimately, they all switched to vegetable oil, which contains unsaturated fats.

However, not all restaurants stopped using tallow. Buffalo Wild Wings, for instance, continues to use tallow, and just recently, Steak 'N Shake announced it was switching to beef tallow for its French fries. This follows the nominee for Secretary of Health, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., claiming on Instagram that seed oils are the leading cause of obesity in America. While the American Heart Association stresses that seed oils, like canola, are a healthier option that can lower the risk of heart disease, there is a middle ground between these views: moderation.