9 Store-Bought Frozen Lasagnas Ranked Worst To Best

There is something to be said for a Sunday night lasagna dinner: All of your loved ones gathered at the dining table and bread and wine being passed around as everyone dives into a show-stopping lasagna. The pasta dish itself is a labor of love, as you have to cook many of the individual components — including the noodles, meat, and/or veggies — before assembling, then bake the monstrosity in the oven until the cheese is gooey and the sauce is just perfectly caramelized. There's a reason it makes an appearance on Sunday tables and not weeknight ones.

But store-bought frozen lasagna? Well, that's one step closer to Sunday dinner on an average Wednesday. The instructions for these freezer aisle staples are simple: just uncover them, pop them into the oven or microwave, and in no time at all, you'll have a steaming plate of noodles, sauce, and flavorful add-ins. However, just because your store stocks these lasagnas in the frozen aisle doesn't mean they're all worth buying.

To save you the heartache of a sloppy, hard-to-cut, watery, or grossly under-seasoned pasta dish, I took the liberty of trying and of ranking an array of meat lasagnas available at local grocery stores. For the sake of comparison, I bought only ones made with tomato sauce and meat — though there are more than enough white sauce-topped and vegetarian options out there — and baked them in my oven or microwave according to the package directions. I ranked each lasagna based on its flavor, consistency, and whether or not I could pass it off as homemade.