This Top-Ranked Texas BBQ Spot Truly Defines 'Hole In The Wall'

Nestled into an unassuming building on Montgomery's main street in Texas, you'll find a unique dining experience that joins Chowhound's list of can't-miss hole-in-the-wall BBQ restaurants in the U.S. This family-owned restaurant's story began by hosting BBQ pop-ups around the city. Now, it's routinely recognized as a can't-miss spot for tourists and locals alike. If you planned to make a trip to Texas anytime soon, you'd best dedicate some of your itinerary to exploring this smoked meats gem, Bar-A-BBQ.

The hole-in-the-wall dining experience isn't just about exclusive knowledge, it's also about the unpretentious operations, non-flashy presentation, and high-quality ingredients that may otherwise be lost in its humble appearances. Think quality food that outshines its surroundings, solidifying the fact that glitzy packaging doesn't always ensure the best eats.

Bar-A-BBQ maintains its crown as a noteworthy hole in the wall due to the fact that its fine foods are accompanied by homey, quaint surroundings. This establishment's dedicated following can be attributed to Bar-A-BBQ's dining experience, which is imbued with a southern charm that makes you feel like family. Though, due to the proliferation of social media, this eatery has garnered quite a significant following on platforms like Instagram, since originally opening in 2019. With features in the Houston Chronicle's Top 100 Restaurants list (2024), and Texas Monthly's Top 50 (2025) — it's become one of the city's well-known BBQ joints.