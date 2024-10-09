What To Know Before Buying Brisket At Costco
Good things come in small sizes, except for at Costco. The retailer has gathered a multitude of devoted customers by offering high quality in large volumes, a quality which especially applies to their meat department. A favorite of chefs and butchers, the store utilizes their unique supply chain model to bring beef that's not easily available elsewhere. An especially stellar example of such an offering is their brisket.
The retailer offers lots of options, and being an unlikely spot to pick up prime beef, you can get a top-of-the-line Prime brisket. However, it's also a great candidate for other brisket options, from well-priced huge Select grade beef cuts to corned beef and more. Understandably, it can be stressful navigating all such options, amplified by the large nature of the beef cut.
Well, by considering a few factors like the cut, grade, size, and freshness, buying brisket at Costco is both stress-free and delicious. You'll be able to fire up your smoker or hone down the perfect braise recipe, and bite into the tender beef in no time.
Costco offers some of the best priced brisket among grocers
This won't come as a surprise for fans of the brand; Costco allures with their bulk beef prices. Their brisket offerings go to as low as $2.50 a pound, which is the lowest out of retailers like Walmart, Sam's Club, and others. Such prices are for the less marbled Select grade, but if you're after a more premium cut, it's still a great place to shop — Prime brisket goes for $4-5. Such enticing costs have made Costco's brisket a social media phenomenon, with users enthusiastically sharing their purchases. Especially for barbecue enthusiasts, buying brisket at Costco is reason enough to obtain a membership.
The nature of brisket aligns well with Costco's bulk-sales methodology. The store sells large meat cuts that are barely butchered, stocking the shelf with what comes from the distributor. Their briskets — which can average 14 pounds — certainly fall into such a camp. Sure, they come with more fat that might necessitate a trim, but no stress at such prices. So the same strategy for saving money buying steaks at Costco applies to brisket, too: It pays off to go for the large meat cut.
Consider the cut for the cooking application
Brisket can be further subdivided into two types — flat and point — which are both available at Costco. You'll definitely want to keep an eye out on the variety listed on the label, as there's a substantial difference in how they're prepared. Occasionally though, the precise type may not be listed, and Costco also sells both cuts as one.
With flat brisket, the meat cut is thinner, with a more consistent shape. The surface area is larger, and there's less fat marbling. Such an option is ideal for the grill or especially in a braise, with broth or booze adding extra moisture. Although a bit more prone to drying out, flat brisket is easier to slice, and makes for a delicious shredded meat or burger candidate.
Meanwhile, point — also called deckle brisket — is what likely comes to mind in a barbecue context. It's a big and irregular slab of beef, with areas of high fat. Such quality cuts of brisket are wasted on the grill, and instead shine with a patient slow-cooking method, such as a smoker. You'll want to cook for long enough to render the fat, creating a melt-in-the-mouth result. Additionally, corned beef is crafted with this cut, which Costco also sells in already brined form.
Pay attention to the brisket meat grade
Furthermore, there's the USDA grade of beef to consider: Costco offers all three types. Each category is labeled by the amount of marbling and flavor, with Prime containing the best fat distribution, and Select the least. Choosing the grade for you is a matter of balancing price, ease of preparation, and quality of the result.
At the most affordable end of the scale is the Select brisket, which is the grade you'll find for under $3 a pound. As the leanest type of beef, this brisket is predisposed to drying out, although some deft seasoning and slow-cooking techniques nevertheless craft a delicious result. If you're planning braising or turning your purchased brisket into burgers, this cut will work. And with barbecue experience, Select can also be turned into a flavorful smoked result.
However, for smoking applications, the USDA recommends purchasing Choice or Prime brisket. The fat density of such grades will enable the most tender and flavorful result, with less demanding technique. Accordingly, these two cuts cost more, with Prime reaching $5 a pound. Admittedly, its rich flavor and decadent texture do stand apart from the rest, so spend the extra on a slab for a special occasion. Otherwise, Choice is the move in most circumstances.
Note the size and fat content of the brisket
Although it never hurts to ask, Costco does not typically offer butchering services, especially for the plastic-covered whole briskets. And with brisket packages regularly averaging up to 18 pounds, buying such a large hunk of beef can feel understandably intimidating. As a result, you'll want to make some considerations before investing in such a large — and often pricey — cut of beef.
First of all, tally up the number of necessary portions, with around half a pound of brisket per serving. So if you're feeding a smaller group of people, then the smaller flat cut variety is more manageable. However, if you're feeling up to a bit of butchering work, the whole brisket will save you cash per pound, and come with a few added benefits.
Sure, you'll need to trim away some of the exterior fat, but hold onto these discarded bits and make some beef tallow. Plus, keeping some of the fat cap is helpful for slow-cooking the brisket, adding more moisture. And you can grind it alongside lean meat for homemade burgers, too.
Furthermore, you can cut apart the flat and point sections of the brisket, and employ them in different cooking applications. Throw some uncooked beef into the freezer, or craft a corned beef for an easy weekday lunch. With some crafty cooking, brisket provides a breadth of options.
Check availability online and verify freshness prior to purchase
Brisket is undoubtedly a meat cut that requires commitment, both in the purchase and preparation. So to make your shopping experience less stressful, make some considerations before heading for the store. Download their app or head to the Costco website, and take a look at the available grades, cuts, sizes, and prices prior to purchase. It's one of the hacks that will change the way you shop at Costco, and not just for brisket, but their entire store selection, too.
Once you're at Costco, inspect the varying options before committing to a cut. Examine the amount and distribution of fat, going for varieties that are well-marbled, but not excessive. Look for an attractive red color, making sure the meat isn't stale. And look at both the packaged and best by date: Nothing will be more disappointing than letting brisket spoil in your fridge. With such considerations in place, you'll be cooking one of Costco's best offerings in no time.