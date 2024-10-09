What To Know Before Buying Brisket At Costco

Good things come in small sizes, except for at Costco. The retailer has gathered a multitude of devoted customers by offering high quality in large volumes, a quality which especially applies to their meat department. A favorite of chefs and butchers, the store utilizes their unique supply chain model to bring beef that's not easily available elsewhere. An especially stellar example of such an offering is their brisket.

The retailer offers lots of options, and being an unlikely spot to pick up prime beef, you can get a top-of-the-line Prime brisket. However, it's also a great candidate for other brisket options, from well-priced huge Select grade beef cuts to corned beef and more. Understandably, it can be stressful navigating all such options, amplified by the large nature of the beef cut.

Well, by considering a few factors like the cut, grade, size, and freshness, buying brisket at Costco is both stress-free and delicious. You'll be able to fire up your smoker or hone down the perfect braise recipe, and bite into the tender beef in no time.