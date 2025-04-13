How To Make Tender Smoked Brisket (Without The 3-2-1 Method)

For barbecue enthusiasts, a great brisket is the holy grail. It's often an elusive thing, taking some years of experience, trial and error, and practice to get right. Indeed, there's also an awful lot of what seems like alchemy — or perhaps even witchcraft — at play in the brisket world, and it can be hard to decipher some of the myriad of techniques different barbecue enthusiasts swear by for their version of the perfect brisket. Armchair pit masters everywhere have a habit of throwing around tips and tricks that are at best unhelpful — and at worst downright wrong. So how do you know what to believe?

If there even is a secret to the perfect brisket, many on the internet would have you believe that it's the so-called "3-2-1 method." This is a method of smoking originally devised for cooking ribs — for which it really does work very well — and happens to be very easy, so it's natural that eventually it made its way to brisket, too.

Essentially, it simplifies the cooking process of your brisket into three stages: The first, three hours of smoking unwrapped, followed by two hours of smoking after wrapping the brisket and basting it in liquid, before unwrapping the brisket again for a final hour in the smoker to sure up the bark and finish off the cook. While it makes for a decent method for novice barbecuers, simple and easy to remember as it is, most pit masters don't recommend using it, especially when learning to smoke.