The Best BBQ Chain Restaurant Doesn't Belong To A Southern State, According To Reviews
When you think of barbecue in the United States, you probably think of the South — maybe cities like Memphis, Austin, or Nashville. And, it's true, some of the best barbecue in the country is in and around those cities. But one place that may not automatically come to mind is Maryland, and that's exactly where you'll find the home of Mission BBQ — the best barbecue chain restaurant in the country, based on customer reviews.
Founded on September 11, 2011, Mission BBQ has expanded beyond Maryland to more than 130 locations in 23 states — most of which are on the East Coast and in the Midwest. With its opening exactly 10 years after the horrible events in New York City, the restaurant chain takes on a patriotic theme and is very intentional about honoring and recognizing veterans. Mission BBQ even plays the national anthem every day at noon.
While that's unique in and of itself, the chain also stands out for its quality barbecue. It's not easy to consistently make good quality food across more than 100 locations, but Mission BBQ has been able to do just that. And the reviews are proof.
Even Yelpers like Mission BBQ
Overall, Mission BBQ receives a lot of quality reviews. One Facebook reviewer gave the restaurant an 8.9 out of 10, saying the brisket sandwich and mac and cheese were winners. They also appreciated the patriotic mission of the restaurant, and the fact that staff handed out free samples. A Redditor praised the brisket and smoked chicken, saying the food is good despite Mission BBQ being a chain. The chain also has a 4.3 rating on Yelp (and Yelpers can be quite picky) after more than 22,000 reviews — many of which praise the quality of food and consistency of the service.
In terms of its menu, Mission BBQ is pretty standard compared to what you might see at other barbecue chains. Brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken, turkey, and sausage are just a few of the mains you'll find on the menu. Sides include the usual suspects — mac and cheese, french fries, collard greens, baked beans, and coleslaw, among others. The restaurant chain also offers pick-up packs that feed anywhere from five people to 50 people or more.
While the South is known for its classic take on smoked meats and barbecue, Mission BBQ goes to show that good barbecue can be found outside of the usual hole-in-the-wall spots. Having expanded to almost half the country since it first opened in 2011, it certainly looks like Mission BBQ is here to stay.