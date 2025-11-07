The Best BBQ Chain Restaurant Doesn't Belong To A Southern State, According To Reviews

When you think of barbecue in the United States, you probably think of the South — maybe cities like Memphis, Austin, or Nashville. And, it's true, some of the best barbecue in the country is in and around those cities. But one place that may not automatically come to mind is Maryland, and that's exactly where you'll find the home of Mission BBQ — the best barbecue chain restaurant in the country, based on customer reviews.

Founded on September 11, 2011, Mission BBQ has expanded beyond Maryland to more than 130 locations in 23 states — most of which are on the East Coast and in the Midwest. With its opening exactly 10 years after the horrible events in New York City, the restaurant chain takes on a patriotic theme and is very intentional about honoring and recognizing veterans. Mission BBQ even plays the national anthem every day at noon.

While that's unique in and of itself, the chain also stands out for its quality barbecue. It's not easy to consistently make good quality food across more than 100 locations, but Mission BBQ has been able to do just that. And the reviews are proof.