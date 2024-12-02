The Red Flag That Tells You When Brisket Will Be Mushy

An overly squishy steak at the supermarket is concerning for plenty of reasons. Raw meat, especially a pectoral cut like brisket, will gradually lose its firm texture as time passes, which means the steak you're purchasing is stale at best and spoiled at worst — it'll look slimy if it's spoiled. Smell is the biggest indicator of rotten steak, which can be tougher if you're buying a sealed package. So don't be afraid to poke at the steak before you buy it: the meat should spring back after you press your finger into it, not slouch.

In terms of color, you're not just looking for gray meat: any hue beyond red or reddish-purple is a concern. Yellow or moldy green is a clear sign of spoilage, and a raw brown steak in the store is too old. Eventually, any beef will naturally darken once exposed to oxygen by sitting in the fridge, but you shouldn't buy it that way, or it could get mushy once you cook it.

Every part of the brisket, from the flat to the point to the deckle of beef (if the butcher didn't remove it, which they should do), should look up to standards. If it looks good, brisket is a great cut of steak to smoke or cook slowly, and the result should be firm and juicy.