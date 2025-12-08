I Tried And Ranked Every Aldi Pizza From Worst To Best

There are a few reasons people avoid shopping at Aldi. Among that list is that some people find the store has a limited supply of items. While that might be true in the case of things like ketchup or peanut butter, it definitely doesn't apply to its wide selection of frozen pizzas.

Aldi carries far more types of pizza than you'd likely expect, surpassing what you could count on your hands. Mama Cozzi's, one of the grocer's in-house private label brands, has an especially extensive lineup of offerings. In a quest to try all of the store-bought frozen pizzas available, it'd be unfair to leave the German market chain out of the conversation. That's why I purchased as many pizzas as I could get my hands on at my local Aldi. Because all of the company's pizzas are consistently affordable, I ranked them primarily based on a taste test. Here are the results.