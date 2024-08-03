What Happened To Costco's Discontinued Combo Pizza?

All good things come to an end. While Costco's hot dog remains exempt from this rule (hopefully forever), the adage has held true for many of the wholesaler's most beloved food court offerings, from the churro to the Polish dog. However, if you were to ask members what menu item they miss the most, chances are a fair number of Costco's loyal customers would mention the combo pizza, which was discontinued in early 2020.

While the retailer still sells the pepperoni and cheese pies, which boast a shocking amount of mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan, the formerly popular combo pizza was piled high with tasty toppings. Comparable to a supreme pizza that you might order from a chain, the pie featured pepperoni, sausage, red onions, green peppers, black olives, and mushrooms. Between all the meat and veggies, the loaded combo pizza brought a ton of flavor to the table for a price of only $9.95 plus tax. After all, unlike pizza chains that might charge several dollars more for extra toppings, Costco's combo pizza cost the same as both the cheese and pepperoni pies.

It's unclear why Costco dropped the combo pizza from food court menus since the company seemingly never released a statement about the decision. However, its removal from food courts led disappointed people to call for the pie's return via a Change.org petition, which has reached over 18,000 signatures. Fortunately for fans of Costco's combo pizza, hopes of chowing down on a hefty slice again aren't lost.

