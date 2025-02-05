15 Frozen Pepperoni Pizzas, Ranked Worst To Best

Pepperoni pizza is one of those rare foods that is good even when it's bad. The crust is satisfying whether it's crispy, chewy, or somewhere in between; tomato sauce always brings some sweet acidity to cut through the richness of the melted cheese; and some round slices of slightly spicy pepperoni just bring everything together. When the first frozen pizzas started to hit supermarket shelves in the '50s and '60s, consumers were given a quick, cheap, and easy method to recreate pizza magic at home.

These days, frozen pizza is still big business in America, with its annual sales in 2024 topping $7 billion. And it's expected to continue that trend in the coming years. The convenience mixed with a surprisingly decent bang for your buck will always be attractive to those in need of a quick meal that has a long shelf life in the freezer. Given the fact that the frozen pizza market has been around for nearly 80 years, it's time for a quick vibe check to see how 15 of our nation's most prominent frozen pepperoni pizzas stack up against one another. Which brand will find itself in the upper crust, and which brand will be stuck with the crumbs?