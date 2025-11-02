9 Frozen Margherita Pizzas, Ranked

Some consumers of pizza may need a reminder (I certainly did): Margherita pizza is different than what we Americans know as "cheese" or "plain" pizza. Okay, technically, it is a cheese pizza. But more specifically, the margherita is a Neapolitan pizza with fresh slices of mozzarella, crushed San Marzano tomatoes, and fresh basil over a puffy crust that is soft in the middle. And you could make the case that a frozen pizza goes against the spirit of, well, basically every principle of Italian cooking. But you could also argue that the same thriftiness that gave rise to the pizza in the first place — no pun intended — also creates a need for a food that can be popped in the oven for a few minutes and results in a yummy, affordable dinner.

And let me tell you, frozen pizzas have come a long way from the crumbly, cheese-flecked crackers of yesteryear. The frozen margherita pizzas I tried for this ranking essentially fell into two camps that showcased just how far we've come: some had the cracker-y crust and maximalist toppings of the comfort-food we've always been able to find on store shelves, and others had crusts that were downright bread-like, with sparse, simple toppings that came a lot closer to a pie you could sit down for at a sidewalk pizzeria. Both certainly have their place in the everyday freezer, but for this ranking, I judged both on flavor. I also factored in how close they came to the platonic ideal of a Neapolitan margherita: charred, chewy crust with pure tomato-ey tomato sauce, gooey pools of fresh mozzarella, and a scattering of fresh basil.