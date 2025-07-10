The 7 Reasons People Avoid Shopping At Aldi

Some supermarkets are just convenient places to get food and cleaning items. But some, such as Trader Joe's and its corporate cousin Aldi, have such distinctive personalities that shoppers fall in love with them. Aldi fans not only appreciate the chain's low prices, but also its European accent — a quick look at this grocery chain's cheese department or holiday cookie assortment confirms that Aldi wears its German roots proudly. And some fans swoon about the rotating inventory of weird but oddly useful items in the infamous Aisle of Shame (if you know, you know).

But like all strong personalities, Aldi isn't for everybody. If you walk in for the first time and expect sparkling aisles filled with all your favorite brands, an onsite bakery where you can get a cake personalized, or even someone to bag your groceries and take them to your car, you're in for a rude shock. Instead, you'll find a smaller-than-average supermarket with a limited inventory of goods, most of which are still in cardboard storage boxes on the shelves. The bare-bones displays and tightly curated inventory are among the ways Aldi keeps its prices low, but for some, the savings are not worth these indignities. Here are a few Aldi quirks that some shoppers hate.