5 Store-Bought Beef Bacon Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Bacon has been a hot topic for a while now, with trends — that are sometimes delicious, sometimes utterly played out — sweeping the nation. And while I may find myself leaning more towards team sausage (if I have to choose), there's no denying the seductive quality of a nice strip of crispy bacon.

By definition, bacon is cured and smoked pork, most typically the pork belly, which has excellent fat marbling. But if you don't eat pork, you may feel like you're missing out on an incredibly common and delicious ingredient, the smells constantly teasing you at breakfast buffets and at dinner parties whenever the bacon-wrapped dates make their way around the room.

Thankfully, beef is a fantastic replacement. Let's be real — the turkey bacon just wasn't cutting it. Turkeys don't have nearly enough fat marbling to come close to mimicking the real deal; what you need is a replacement red meat that isn't pork but has a similar enough cut and flavor to achieve the same spectacular result. Beef is the answer. Beef belly, also called the navel or beef plates, when smoked and sliced, has near identical white strips of fat in between rich, red layers of meat. It cooks similarly, achieving crispy edges and a slightly fatty chew. The only question that remains is: which brand to buy? I've tested five major store-bought beef-bacon brands to narrow down the one I would buy again and again.