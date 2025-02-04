Is Turkey Bacon Actually Bacon?
In Europe and North America, bacon has been enjoyed for centuries, and it's no surprise that the food is ingrained into American cuisine. Bacon's delicious appeal has been translated to different dietary needs with alternative protein sources, such as tofu, mushrooms — and most famously — turkey.
Especially for staunch fans of the cured meat, this begs the question: Is turkey bacon actually bacon? Depending on who you ask, it's a complicated matter without a definite answer. Turkey bacon makes great effort to replicate the flavors and sensations of the pork variety. Made from chopped or ground turkey, the product is pressed into strips to resemble the shape of classic pork bacon. Plus, it's smoked and can even be cured with either sodium nitrates or uncured with celery powder, just like pork bacon. Throw turkey bacon onto a hot griddle or wire rack to crisp up, and the experience translates well — so why leave out those who don't eat pork from the fun? Well, some define bacon as a cured product sourced specifically from the pig's belly, making turkey bacon something else.
Differing definitions of turkey bacon
The most strict definition of bacon intertwines both butchering and processing. In order to achieve the fat-streaked appearance that Americans deem bacon, pigs are raised and then processed in a specific manner. This iconic striped bacon type comes from pork belly sliced into long strips. Turkey bacon consists of pressed-together meat, so through such a lens, it's certainly not bacon.
However, it's important to note other types of pork bacon exist, too. In the U.K and Canada, bacon is sourced from the back and often brined, establishing the distinction between Canadian bacon and ham. It isn't always smoked, and it's not in a strip — there's more in common between American pork bacon and turkey bacon in terms of processing.
There's also Italian pancetta, which comes from pork belly like American bacon and is similarly textured, but it isn't smoked and is not often included in the bacon umbrella. Perhaps there's also a cultural element to bacon nomenclature — turkey bacon aims to imitate the American style. Whether such a recreation goes far enough to be considered bacon is left to the consumer to decide. For all it really matters, both are delicious on a breakfast plate.