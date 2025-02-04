Is Turkey Bacon Actually Bacon?

The most strict definition of bacon intertwines both butchering and processing. In order to achieve the fat-streaked appearance that Americans deem bacon, pigs are raised and then processed in a specific manner. This iconic striped bacon type comes from pork belly sliced into long strips. Turkey bacon consists of pressed-together meat, so through such a lens, it's certainly not bacon.

However, it's important to note other types of pork bacon exist, too. In the U.K and Canada, bacon is sourced from the back and often brined, establishing the distinction between Canadian bacon and ham. It isn't always smoked, and it's not in a strip — there's more in common between American pork bacon and turkey bacon in terms of processing.

There's also Italian pancetta, which comes from pork belly like American bacon and is similarly textured, but it isn't smoked and is not often included in the bacon umbrella. Perhaps there's also a cultural element to bacon nomenclature — turkey bacon aims to imitate the American style. Whether such a recreation goes far enough to be considered bacon is left to the consumer to decide. For all it really matters, both are delicious on a breakfast plate.