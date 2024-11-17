The Best Cuts Of Meat To Turn Into Homemade Beef Bacon

Bacon makes everything better, but does beef bacon compare to classic savory pork bacon? Beef bacon is a tasty twist on the classic, and the key to nailing it lies in the cut of meat you choose. While pork bacon traditionally comes from the belly, beef offers a wider range of options. The most common cuts for beef bacon are the belly, brisket, and round. Beef belly closely mimics pork belly with its rich fat content, but if you want a leaner option, brisket or round is the way to go.

Think of it like the difference between Canadian bacon and American bacon — they both come from pork, but taste totally different because they're cut from different parts of the pig. Similarly, beef bacon from the belly will have a different flavor and texture compared to brisket or round. The brisket offers a smoky, hearty taste, while the round is leaner and mild. So depending on your preference, you can customize your homemade beef bacon to be as rich or lean as you like.