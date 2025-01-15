What Does It Mean When Meat And Poultry Have A 'No Antibiotics' Labels?

If you're looking for the best cuts of beef or poultry at your local grocery store, you've probably noticed that some feature "no antibiotics" labels. While many people will automatically grab meat labeled like that, thinking it's healthier, most don't actually know what the labels mean and why they can be somewhat misleading. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), meat and poultry can only be labeled "no antibiotics added" if documents prove that the animals were raised without the drugs from birth til slaughter. But according to Healthline, this isn't always the case.

For example, a Science study released in 2022 noted that the USDA doesn't require testing to demonstrate the absence of antibiotics, and the researchers subsequently discovered that 42% of tested samples labeled "raised without antibiotics" contained the drugs. In response to pushback, the USDA stated it would begin implementing stricter assessments and third-party verification. Still, Consumer Reports has deemed the current verification process "poor," explaining that although companies must submit a copy of their labels to be approved, verification requirements are "weak," and the process is "not consistent across different foods."

While labels like "no antibiotics" or "raised without antibiotics" might not always be truthful, there is a way you can verify the claims. Look for meat and poultry brands that state they're "USDA Process Verified" and feature the executive department's shield. Products bearing this label are required to be inspected by the USDA to verify they're not using any antibiotics.