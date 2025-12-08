How People In 15 Countries Drink Their Coffee

Food traditions, ingredients, and habits may vary across cultures, but coffee is a custom that almost anyone, no matter their background, can relate to. We may prepare it in different ways and call it by different names, but at the end (or beginning) of the day, people around the world value the energizing buzz and rich aroma of coffee.

The legend of the first discovery of coffee's effects goes something like this — a goat herder in 9th century Ethiopia observed that his herd was unusually active at night after eating from a particular bush. This led to the first coffee being brewed into a consumable drink, and as you can imagine, word spread quickly after that. It took several centuries for coffee to develop into a widespread industry as we know it, with the first crops being grown in Yemen and sold in Iran, Egypt, Syria, and Türkiye.

As coffee slowly spread throughout the world different traditions, preparations, and trends developed around the historic drink. Some may like a quick instant cup as they run out the door, others require their barista-prepared oat milk latte to get the day started. In U.S. culture, we've grown accustomed to drinking coffee on the go, a tool to help us get through long work days. But in some countries, coffee is a social act shared amongst families or groups of friends to fuel intellectual discussion. The customs may change but one thing remains true — you can relate to just about anyone over a cup of coffee.