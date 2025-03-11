The Secret Liquid That Makes Pastries And Desserts Irresistible

In delicate pastries and sweet treats, orange zest can add a citrusy pop of flavor. It harmonizes with vanilla and provides a complex contrast against chocolate. (This is why orange zest chocolate chip cookies are so delicious.) There's another ingredient that also comes from the orange tree that brings a totally new element to desserts: orange blossom water.

It is made by boiling the blossoms of bitter orange trees (also called Sevilla orange trees) in water. The resulting liquid is fragrant with a delicate floral aroma and subtle citrus notes. While not well known in the United States, this aromatic water has been used for centuries in Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, North African, and French cuisines. It's used mostly in sweet dishes and beverages, adding a hint of sophisticated flavor without being overpowering. Classic Middle Eastern desserts, such as baklava, often feature orange blossom water.

This specialty item can typically be found in international or Middle Eastern grocery stores and via online retailers. On Amazon, products from two of the most popular brands, Sadaf and Cortas, can be purchased for around $12 for a bottle. For the best flavor, be sure to purchase orange blossom water that does not contain artificial flavorings or added sugar. This ingredient will add a delightful, bright flavor to just about any dessert.