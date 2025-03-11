The Secret Liquid That Makes Pastries And Desserts Irresistible
In delicate pastries and sweet treats, orange zest can add a citrusy pop of flavor. It harmonizes with vanilla and provides a complex contrast against chocolate. (This is why orange zest chocolate chip cookies are so delicious.) There's another ingredient that also comes from the orange tree that brings a totally new element to desserts: orange blossom water.
It is made by boiling the blossoms of bitter orange trees (also called Sevilla orange trees) in water. The resulting liquid is fragrant with a delicate floral aroma and subtle citrus notes. While not well known in the United States, this aromatic water has been used for centuries in Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, North African, and French cuisines. It's used mostly in sweet dishes and beverages, adding a hint of sophisticated flavor without being overpowering. Classic Middle Eastern desserts, such as baklava, often feature orange blossom water.
This specialty item can typically be found in international or Middle Eastern grocery stores and via online retailers. On Amazon, products from two of the most popular brands, Sadaf and Cortas, can be purchased for around $12 for a bottle. For the best flavor, be sure to purchase orange blossom water that does not contain artificial flavorings or added sugar. This ingredient will add a delightful, bright flavor to just about any dessert.
How to use orange blossom water
Anywhere you might use orange zest, orange blossom water would also work well, pairing nicely with ingredients like honey, stone fruits, almonds, all types of citrus, vanilla, and cream. Desserts with nuts, particularly pistachios and walnuts, go well with the ingredient's floral flavor. If you're accustomed to using rose water in recipes, orange blossom water can be used as an alternative.
Often, orange blossom water is used to make a simple syrup for traditional desserts such as baklava and knafeh (a shredded filo dough pastry with crushed nuts). The same concept can be used for other desserts: An orange blossom simple syrup can be used to glaze cakes or donuts. Orange blossom water can also be added directly into the batter and dough of cupcakes, cookies, and cakes. And don't forget creamy desserts — try adding orange blossom water to panna cotta, crème brûlée, custard, or homemade ice cream (which can be made without a machine).
Since orange blossom water has a concentrated flavor, a little goes a long way. Most recipes call for around 1 to 2 teaspoons. If you're not following a recipe, taste as you add and be patient; adding too much orange blossom water can result in your dessert developing a soapy flavor.