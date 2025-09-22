Don't Mistake Piloncillo For Brown Sugar. They're Not The Same Thing

Unless you're particularly familiar with Latin American cuisine, you might see a cone of caramel-colored sugar and assume it's the regular brown or golden sugar variety you're used to. But there's a good chance you've actually come across a block of piloncillo, also known as panela (not to be confused with the semi-soft Mexican cheese of the same name). While piloncillo looks a lot like brown sugar — and they're both yummy, caramelized sweeteners — there are some key differences between these types of sugar.

Essentially, brown sugar is refined white sugar with added molasses, while piloncillo is an unrefined cane sugar (which is not the same as granulated sugar) made by boiling cane sugar juice and cooling it in molds. To know more, we reached out to chef Alam Mendez of Apapacho Taqueria in Washington, D.C., and he told Chowhound exclusively that the process of making piloncillo enables it to keep the minerals and molasses present naturally in it intact. "Because of this, it has a much more intense and layered flavor than commercial brown sugar," he says, "often with notes reminiscent of spices like allspice, anise, cinnamon, or even aged rum." In comparison, he adds, the flavor of brown sugar is "milder and more straightforward." There is a difference in piloncillo's texture and consistency, too. "Its texture is hard and dense, requiring grating or dissolving, unlike the soft, moist granules of brown sugar," Mendez explains.