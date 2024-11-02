What Makes Barista Milk Different From Regular Oat Milk?

Oat milk has quickly become one of the most popular plant-based milk alternatives, not just for its creamy texture but also for its mild, naturally sweet flavor. As more consumers embraced dairy-free options, coffee lovers started swapping out traditional milk in their lattes and cappuccinos for oat milk. However, a common issue emerged — regular oat milk didn't perform quite as well in espresso-based drinks. The texture didn't steam well, and it often failed to create the silky microfoam needed for latte art. To meet this demand, brands began formulating "barista" oat milk, designed specifically to behave more like dairy milk when steamed, delivering the right consistency and foam for coffee shop-quality drinks.

The key difference between barista and regular oat milk is the added fat content. Traditional dairy milk has a naturally higher fat content, which helps it steam and foam well, producing the creamy consistency that coffee lovers expect. To replicate this, barista oat milk blends have extra fat added, making it more suitable for steaming and frothing. The source of this additional fat varies between brands and may include ingredients like canola or sunflower oil. These fats help create a velvety texture and ensure that the milk holds up better when mixed with hot coffee. Barista oat milk is used in many, if not most, coffee shops, but is also available in stores for those who want to make their own lattes at home.