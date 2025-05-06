10 Vietnamese Coffee Drinks That Are Definitely Worth A Try

Coffee culture in Vietnam may have originated from French colonization, but it has since morphed into something unmistakably Vietnamese. No matter which city in this vibrant country you find yourself in, cafes are as prevalent as bodegas in New York City. Locals relax on the street in low-to-the-ground chairs, sipping on earthy tea and cups of coffee at all hours of the night, watching the bustling city unfold in front of them.

An important part of both the culture and the economy, Vietnam is the world's second leading exporter of coffee behind Brazil. Each different region lays claim to its own specialty drinks that use unique flavors, textures, and ingredients to liven up the coffee experience in rousing ways. Venture outside of your go-to Americano or iced latte with this list of bold beverages that are easy to recreate in your own home.

If you prefer to order out, take a trip to the nearest Little Saigon or Vietnamtown — many major U.S. cities are home to enclaves of Vietnamese-Americans who share the diverse drinks and dishes of Vietnam in specialty grocers, restaurants, bakeries, and cafes. Put your nose to the ground in search of the fresh smell of coffee, or checkout your neighborhood Vietnamese restaurant and peruse the menu for a specialty drink.