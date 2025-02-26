Which Countries Drink The Most Coffee?

There are people who say it tastes bitter and those who shy away from caffeine. Some people prefer a refreshing smoothie in the morning, and others just drink water. But then there are the people for whom coffee is part of their morning routine (and their afternoon routine, and maybe even their evening routine). At the end of the day, there's no denying coffee's huge part in the beverage-loving culture of the world. However, despite coffee's global appeal, there are certain countries that are more reliant on a morning cup of joe than others. So, where do coffee's biggest fans reside?

It turns out the answer is a little bit unclear. Culture Trip and Balance Coffee Co. place Finland at the top of the list concerning coffee consumption per capita, and some numbers suggest Finnish citizens drink approximately four cups of coffee per day, per person. Meanwhile, Cafely and World Population Review hand the crown to Luxembourg. Putting population back into the equation, the United States and Brazil boast impressive numbers in terms of overall bean-buying. Brazilians can also buy local, with the South American country holding the title for most bean production in the world and boasting beans with balanced and mild flavor due to lower-elevation grow sites.