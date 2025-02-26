Which Countries Drink The Most Coffee?
There are people who say it tastes bitter and those who shy away from caffeine. Some people prefer a refreshing smoothie in the morning, and others just drink water. But then there are the people for whom coffee is part of their morning routine (and their afternoon routine, and maybe even their evening routine). At the end of the day, there's no denying coffee's huge part in the beverage-loving culture of the world. However, despite coffee's global appeal, there are certain countries that are more reliant on a morning cup of joe than others. So, where do coffee's biggest fans reside?
It turns out the answer is a little bit unclear. Culture Trip and Balance Coffee Co. place Finland at the top of the list concerning coffee consumption per capita, and some numbers suggest Finnish citizens drink approximately four cups of coffee per day, per person. Meanwhile, Cafely and World Population Review hand the crown to Luxembourg. Putting population back into the equation, the United States and Brazil boast impressive numbers in terms of overall bean-buying. Brazilians can also buy local, with the South American country holding the title for most bean production in the world and boasting beans with balanced and mild flavor due to lower-elevation grow sites.
The role coffee plays in Finnish culture
Americans have been downing coffee as a caffeine alternative ever since eschewing the beloved British tea during the American Revolution. The connection was later bolstered by the widespread availability of instant and diner coffee and the revered quality of the more recent third-wave coffee. But the factors that led to Finland, Luxembourg, and Brazil taking their places among the world's greatest coffee lovers are a little different.
For Finland, the high coffee consumption seems to come down to one thing: the weather. As one of the northernmost countries, Finland experiences long, dark winters, with the Polar Night meaning that in certain regions, the sun does not rise above the horizon at all during the day for a month or more. Average temperatures remain below freezing, and after snow falls in November, it may remain until April or even May. This makes a hot cup of coffee a welcome comfort, and the caffeine is a necessary stimulant when sunlight isn't there to help the Finnish keep their eyes open. This reasoning may explain why fellow Nordic countries like Sweden and Norway are also high on the list of world coffee consumers. And hey — it probably helps that Finland may be the only country where it is mandatory to have two 10-15 minute coffee breaks at work per day.
Other countries' coffee backstories
Word on the street is that Luxembourg's placement is a bit of a misnomer. The small country is sandwiched between Belgium, Germany, and France, and it seems a good portion of their sales could be attributed to commuters passing through. Luxembourg is located at a convenient crossroads that may help up their coffee consumption numbers, despite actual consumption being done out-of-country. High numbers of Italian immigrants may also contribute to their appreciation for the beverage.
For Brazilians, as the producer of more than 30% of the world's coffee, the link seems obvious — when you've got the best the world has to offer right up the street, it's only right to take advantage of it. Unfortunately though, poor weather in Brazil last year means that coffee prices may increase in 2025. So, if you live in one of the countries most reliant on a morning pick-me-up via coffee, you might want to brace yourself... and maybe learn how to make perfect lattes at home to save money.