7 Chain Restaurants With The Best Fried Fish, According To Reviews

For someone who grew up in a landlocked state, fish fries were a surprisingly large part of my upbringing (likely because my family lived next to two ponds that were built as part of a catfish hatchery generations earlier). While the catfish were few and far between, the ponds had a large amount of bass, which we were constantly frying on the back deck.

All that to be said, there's nothing quite like fried fish, whether it's catfish in a cornmeal batter or cod in a beer batter. Many different kinds of fish are great for frying, such as rockfish or haddock. Many people also have their favorite restaurants to hit up when they've got that craving for some crispy fried fish, but don't want to make it themselves. Restaurants have been selling fried fish for quite a long time, with many taverns adding it to the menu during Prohibition to keep customers coming in when they stopped serving alcohol.

But what restaurants are the best to hit up the next time that hankering for fish and chips or a fried fish sandwich comes around? We searched the internet and read a plethora of customer reviews to find out. As a result, we have this list of seven chain restaurants that have the best fried fish.