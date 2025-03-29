The 13 Best Sauces To Use For Calamari Outside Of Marinara

Calamari is one of those dishes that you can find on almost any menu, whether it's fried up and served with a lemon wedge at the local pub, or making an appearance in a paella at a Spanish restaurant. It's become a popular snack to order but not necessarily something you'd expect to eat at a friend's house for a casual dinner party. If you're looking to impress your friends by putting squid on the menu, then you're in the right place. Once you've learned the basics of what calamari is, where to find it, and how to prepare it, all you need is the perfect sauce combination to match it with.

The most common way to serve calamari is breaded and fried with a side of sweet marinara sauce that offers the inviting flavors of garlic, tomato, chili flake, and earthy basil. The internet is chock full of recipes for this classic dish, which is not only a delicious pairing but also rather easy to put together, with so many great brands for store-bought marinara being readily available.

While go-tos are good to have, there are a plethora of other delicious combinations you shouldn't overlook the next time you find yourself looking to cook up some squid. Whether you're grilling, sautéing, stuffing, or frying, use this guide to find the perfect sauce to marry with the newest addition to your dinner party repertoire.