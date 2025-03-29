The 13 Best Sauces To Use For Calamari Outside Of Marinara
Calamari is one of those dishes that you can find on almost any menu, whether it's fried up and served with a lemon wedge at the local pub, or making an appearance in a paella at a Spanish restaurant. It's become a popular snack to order but not necessarily something you'd expect to eat at a friend's house for a casual dinner party. If you're looking to impress your friends by putting squid on the menu, then you're in the right place. Once you've learned the basics of what calamari is, where to find it, and how to prepare it, all you need is the perfect sauce combination to match it with.
The most common way to serve calamari is breaded and fried with a side of sweet marinara sauce that offers the inviting flavors of garlic, tomato, chili flake, and earthy basil. The internet is chock full of recipes for this classic dish, which is not only a delicious pairing but also rather easy to put together, with so many great brands for store-bought marinara being readily available.
While go-tos are good to have, there are a plethora of other delicious combinations you shouldn't overlook the next time you find yourself looking to cook up some squid. Whether you're grilling, sautéing, stuffing, or frying, use this guide to find the perfect sauce to marry with the newest addition to your dinner party repertoire.
Tapenade
The word tapenade may be French, but this briny spread is popular in many Mediterranean countries. In Spain, this dip is sometimes referred to as olivada, and in Italy — where both the process of frying calamari as well as the word itself originated, the flavor profile is almost identical to that of Italian puttanesca, a sauce that is often accompanied by calamari in various pasta dishes, and which has quite an intriguing story behind its naming.
Tapenade can be made by simply blending a selection of olives, capers, garlic, olive oil, and herbs in a food processor. You can customize it by adding anchovy for extra fishiness, sun-dried tomatoes for a boost of tart sweetness, or salted and grilled lemon if you're feeling eccentric. Once you've made your tapenade to your liking, add it to sautéed calamari to give it a boost of flavor, or bread and fry the calamari and scoop the tapenade with the crispy rings for a bite filled with flavors that have been enjoyed for thousands of years.
Tartar or remoulade
Tartar is perhaps one of the most popular sauces to be paired with any fried seafood. Its creamy, pickle-y flavor conjures up childhood memories of red baskets lined with paper, crispy fried fish, and lemon wedges. This mayo-based sauce is made by combining chopped pickles, capers, dill, and a dash of lemon juice or vinegar. Calamari is no different than any other piece of fried seafood in that it will pair perfectly with tartar — the chunks of pickle add crunch to the bite of the squid and bring out the salty sea flavor.
Some establishments often serve remoulade in place of tartar, although they can often look and taste almost identical, so what's the difference? Remoulade starts the same way as tartar, although it can be more yellowish due to the addition of curry powder sometimes. Whereas the ingredients of tartar are more commonly agreed upon, remoulade is more customizable, with the additions of ketchup, mustard, horseradish, and other spices sometimes making appearances.
Both tartar and remoulade will complement a basket of hot, fried calamari in such a way that, no matter where you are, you'll almost be able to hear seagulls squawking and feel the sea breeze whipping your hair.
Roasted red pepper romesco
Knowing the history of calamari in Mediterranean cuisine, you can't overlook the delicious pairing of calamari sautéed, fried, or grilled, and smothered in smoky roasted red pepper romesco sauce. This Spanish staple is commonly served with fish, patatas bravas (fried potatoes), pita bread, or grilled chicken and adds an abundance of flavor to any dish. You can easily purchase a jar of this succulent Spanish sauce premade, but nothing beats the toasty smell of a fresh-made romesco.
This spread is traditionally made with sun-dried Spanish peppers, hefty roasted tomatoes, garlic, and vinegar. It's thickened with almonds or pine nuts, and sometimes bread crumbs are crushed in to add even more texture. It's packed with all the flavor you long for, and given that it was created by fishermen who wanted something to spice up their fish dinners, it is delicious with seafood. If you're frying your calamari, generously dip it in a side of smoky romesco. If you're grilling or sautéing, simply add a nice scoop to your cooked squid and coat it well for maximum enjoyment.
All sorts of aiolis
Aioli is probably the most common sauce you'll see served with calamari in restaurants — its creamy texture perfectly complements the bite of calamari, and it's easy to customize with a variety of flavors. Generally, restaurants will make a basic aioli by emulsifying oil with egg yolks and garlic (it's the garlic that sets it apart from plain mayonnaise). Once you have the base, you can make it unique by adding different flavors.
Calamari doesn't have a super strong flavor, which makes it a great vessel for acidic or strong sauces. Lemon or other citruses can be the perfect touch to add to your aioli in order to brighten up the overall flavor of the dish. You could also use lemon pepper for a bit more pungency. Dill and oregano can be added for more complexity, and they go great with citrus flavors, too.
If you're keen on a bit of spice, the options are endless. Add a splash of your favorite hot sauce like Tabasco, Tapatio, or sriracha, and mix it thoroughly with your aioli for a sauce that clings to dipped pieces of crispy fried tentacles perfectly and adds a pop of flavor. You could also throw some pepperoncini in a food processor and mix them into the aioli for a pop of heat and acidity. If you enjoy spice that you can feel in your sinuses, try customizing your aioli with a touch of horseradish or wasabi paste — a little bit goes a long way.
Cilantro chimichurri
If you've ever had incredible Argentinian asado (barbecued meat) or Argentinian empanadas, then you've probably tasted the magic of chimichurri. This oily and herbaceous sauce is commonly made with parsley, cilantro or oregano, chili flakes, garlic, oil, and a touch of acid like lemon juice or vinegar. It's so delicious you may want to keep extra napkins on hand in the event it starts dripping down your chin.
Like many delicious foods, there's much debate about who gets to take credit for its invention. Many theorize that it was an Irish, Italian, or Spanish immigrant who came up with the recipe, while others say it was the Argentinian cowboys who were the first to create it as a way to add flavor to the steak they regularly consumed. Whoever invented it, one thing's for sure: Whether spread on grilled beef, cheesy empanadas, or seafood, it's delicious.
The fresh, almost citrus flavor of cilantro makes it an excellent accessory to seafood, especially fried calamari. For a chimichurri that's packed with flavor, chop equal parts cilantro and parsley with a bit of oregano and mix them with a sprinkling of chili flakes, minced garlic, a splash of lemon, and some high-quality olive oil. Drizzle over the plate or dip your rings and tentacles into this aromatic sauce, and don't forget to keep those napkins handy.
Beurre blanc
If you're in the mood for something that feels lavish but isn't all too hard to make, then this French butter-based sauce is the perfect partner. It adds a velvety richness to calamari while still bringing the acidity needed to make it feel light.
Diced shallots are sweated until they begin to caramelize and become fragrant, then deglazed with white wine and vinegar. At this point, you can add a bit of heavy cream to help stabilize the sauce, although it's not necessary. Reduce it by half before whisking in cubes of butter until it's thick and creamy, and finish with a few turns of fresh cracked pepper.
If you're sautéeing the calamari, you can finish it by drizzling your decadent beurre blanc over the top or tossing it in with pasta (although be careful not to put it on too high of heat or the emulsification might break and separate). If you're breading and frying the squid, serve your warm butter sauce in a ramekin on the side with some freshly chopped herbs for a luxurious dipping experience.
Tzatziki
Squid has been a staple in the Mediterranean since Ancient Greece and remains a common menu item today, so it's only fitting to serve it with what is basically the Greek version of Ranch dressing: tzatziki. This refreshing sauce is made from yogurt, cucumbers, fresh herbs, lemon or red wine vinegar, salt, and pepper. If you're looking for something that feels light and a bit healthier than a mayo-based alternative, tzatziki is the perfect solution.
You can make this sauce by grating cucumbers and mixing them with yogurt, a bit of acid, whether it's vinegar or citrus, salt to taste, and chopped herbs like dill or oregano. If it's too thick, you can dilute the yogurt with water (or just add an extra squeeze of lemon). For a bit more pep, consider adding some paprika or a pinch of cayenne. Tzatziki goes great with squid cooked any way but grilled is the most true-to-tradition if you want to enjoy snacking on a treat that has been enjoyed by hungry humans for generations.
Ladolemono
This lemon and olive oil dressing is another Greek classic that's not to be overlooked. The name comes from the Greek words ladi (oil) and lemoni (lemon); it only requires a few ingredients and 5 minutes of your time to quickly whip up and is a good companion to calamari cooked in a variety of ways.
To make the ladolemono, all you need is a fresh lemon, salt, pepper, some fresh oregano (although dried will do in a pinch), and olive oil. Roll the lemon between a hard surface and the palm of your hand a few times to maximize its juicing capabilities. Combine all the ingredients in a jar and shake vigorously, or whisk them together in a bowl and — voilà! You've made a refreshingly simple sauce that is perfect for drizzling over a cold calamari salad. Combine it with your choice of fresh herbs or feta cheese for added effect.
Mae Ploy sweet chili sauce
Looking for a sauce that adds a touch of dessert-like sweetness with just a hint of spice? Look no further than the Thai Mae Ploy sweet chili sauce, made from chilis (the variety of which remains a secret), garlic, vinegar, sugar, and salt. You may have tasted this deliciously thick sauce before as a popular accompaniment to fried spring rolls. It pairs just as well with fried calamari — the garlic, vinegar, and heat add complexity wrapped in an addictive sweetness that keeps you coming back for more.
Mae Ploy can be purchased in the Asian foods section of pretty much any grocery store, and if you're looking for a quick way to add bold flavors to a stir-fry, this sauce is a great addition. Add it to your squid and vegetables of your choosing, along with some salt or soy sauce, and once finished cooking, serve over rice for a delicious meal.
Thousand Island dressing
Thousand Island Dressing might bring to mind images of that long-forgotten salad dressing bottle that's lived in your mother's fridge for far too long, but this versatile sauce shouldn't be left out of consideration for pairing with your next dish. It's often used as a sauce for Southern-style Po' Boy sandwiches when they're made with fried seafood like catfish, oysters, or shrimp, and is sometimes referred to as a "New Orleans Remoulade." You may not have realized that it is in fact, different versions of Thousand Island that are labeled as "special sauce" when you taste a Big Mac or a burger from In'n'Out.
This mayo-based dressing usually gets its reddish-orange hue from ketchup or tomato paste and its tangy flavor from Worcestershire sauce, vinegar, and chopped pickles. You can easily add a bit of heat by using mustard, paprika, or black pepper. The nice thing with this sauce is that it's easily customizable; make it to your own liking, and whether you make it more spicy or more acidic, it will complement your fried calamari nicely.
Guacamole
The wonderful thing about fried squid is that it appears in cuisines around the globe, making it an easy protein to pair with just about any popular dipping sauce from the Mediterranean to Mexico. In Mexico, squid is often grilled, roasted, and served in salads and ceviches, but perhaps the most delicious way to eat it is one of the simplest: Breaded squid served fresh out of the fryer with a generous spread of good 'ol guacamole. The acidity from the lime combines with the fat of the avocado to perfectly complement the bite of calamari.
Not only is guacamole delicious, the avocados it's made with also offer health benefits, including lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease and promoting weight loss. Now, fried calamari might not exactly be conducive to heart health, but at least this dip is more fibrous than a beurre blanc or aioli. Grab a fork or spoon to help scoop up that creamy, chunky guacamole onto your fried squid — this could get messy.
Peruvian crema de ají amarillo
The small, orange-to-yellow ají pepper is an essential cornerstone of Peruvian cuisine and makes an appearance in almost all of their national dishes, from lomo saltado to ají de gallina to ceviches. It carries a unique, sweet, yet spicy flavor that is hard to recreate. While it may be difficult to find fresh peppers in a grocery store, thankfully, you can easily purchase ají amarillo in puree form and use it to make delicious crema de ají amarillo, a creamy and flavor-packed sauce perfect for dipping.
There are many variations to crema de ají amarillo, but it always includes those piquant ají peppers, a touch of lime juice, mayo, yogurt, sour cream (or all of the above), and fresh herbs like cilantro or green onion. Adjust it to your own taste by adding a squeeze of ketchup, some crumbled queso fresco, or a pinch of chili flake for an extra kick. This sauce is a great partner to calamari grilled, sautéed, or fried.
Oyster sauce
This viscous brown sauce packed with umami flavor is one of the food world's very happy accidents. It was unintentionally created in 1888 by one Mr. Lee Kum Sheung, who forgot about a pot of oyster soup on the stove and returned to find it reduced down to a thick, saucy consistency that just happens to pair wonderfully with many popular dishes. It's especially popular in Chinese cuisine but is commonly used all over Asia to add flavor to stir-fries, veggies, noodles, and soups. You can even use it to add unique flavor to spaghetti sauce.
Oyster sauce is thickened with cornstarch, so it has the perfect consistency to cling to pieces of fried squid that are dipped into it. If you're still craving a bit more acidity, try mixing it with equal parts sugar and rice vinegar to create a sweeter sauce that packs a bit more tang. It's also delicious in a stir fry; all you have to do is add a dollop to your pan along with your vegetables and calamari, give it a quick sauté, and serve with a side of rice.