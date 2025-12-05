9 Japanese Candies You Should Try At Least Once

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Japan has a legendary food scene built over thousands of years of history, great ingredients, and dedication to craftsmanship. This pursuit of perfection has made the Land of the Rising Sun a coveted travel destination, its food scene appealing to even the unenthusiastic eater who still knows how good a properly prepared bowl of ramen can be. From incredibly fresh seafood to carefully rolled sushi, delicate sandwiches, steaming broth in bowls full of noodles, and traditional desserts, there's something for everyone.

In recent years, the beauty of Japanese convenience stores has not gone unnoticed by social media, with countless Reels and TikToks displaying smoothie and cappuccino machines, endless flavors of delicious and affordable packaged sandwiches, chips, treats, hot cases, and everything in between. The fact that you can find these convenience stores, including 7-Eleven, Family Mart, and offshoot brands, on just about every block in Tokyo makes them even more appealing to the hungry traveler or busy local.

Of all the things to purchase when you're looking for an afternoon or late-night sweet treat, the candy selections leave nothing out. I consumed perhaps concerning levels of sugary treats on my visit to Tokyo and am here to recommend the nine best Japanese candies you should try at least once.