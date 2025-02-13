In my five years living in Japan, food was my North Star. I wrote about it, traveled for it, worked in many of Tokyo's izakayas to understand it. I ate plenty of great things, make no mistake, but did I ever eat anything that was better than a convenience store sandwich? No. No, I did not.

Japanese convenience store sandwiches, or konbini sando, have captured the world's attention in recent years. What would be written off in any other country as a simple, quick snack has found a foothold in Japan and evolved into a significant food experience. This should come as no surprise, of course. A dedication to quality, flavor, and innovation courses through the country's veins. From the heights of multi-course omakase meals to the 200-yen sando at 7-Eleven, exemplary dining is the expectation in Japan.

The fundamentals of all sando are basically the same. Neat, crustless triangles of fluffy milk bread called shokupan serve as a vehicle for the sandwich filling, which is left to the imagination. Seasonal flavors and regional specialties abound, but it's the konbini staples that are the most beloved. Let's be very clear: All konbini sando are good. 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, Lawson, Mini Stop, Daily Yamazaki — they're all stocking a great product worth your attention. Yes, certain kinds are better at certain convenience stores, and some are just too bizarre to write about, like the inexplicable yakisoba sandwich. But this is a love letter to the greatest food on Earth. What follows are 10 Japanese sandwiches you should know about.