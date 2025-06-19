The Pink Chewy Candy That Chef Kwame Onwuachi Can't Live Without
Those with a sweet tooth typically have a go-to candy they can't get enough of. For Frank Sinatra, the crooner was addicted to classic cherry Life Savers. For Boston-based chef Tiffani Faison, she's obsessed with Haribo gummy candies from Germany. And as for chef Kwame Onwuachi, he's a die-hard fan of pink Starburst. The James Beard award-winning chef told New York Magazine that the chewy candies are one of the things he "can't live without." Onwuachi brought them up again in an interview with Good Housekeeping, naming them as a pantry staple, along with watermelon Sour Patch gummies. And if you're wondering what flavor is pink Starburst is, it's strawberry.
The "Notes From a Young Black Chef" author divulged that he typically eats Starburst candies every single day, but only the pink kind. "They make all-pink packs now so I don't have to sift through a multipack and get those stupid orange and yellow ones," he told The Strategist. The former Top Chef star even said he thinks the company should get rid of the other flavors all together and only make the pink ones. Other favorite snacks of celebrity chefs include savory staples like pretzels, kettle-style potato chips, Cheez-Its, and peanut butter.
Pink Starburst candies are the consumer favorite
Kwame Onwuachi is hardly the only Starburst devotee to rank pink as the best of the bunch. Polls have shown that the strawberry-flavored chews are the most beloved by Starburst enthusiasts. It's no wonder that Wrigley, the parent company of Starburst, decided to release bulk bags filled with solely pink candies. The all-pink packs hit shelves and debuted online in April 2017, after the brand took notice of their particular popularity.
"While everyone has a favorite flavor or color of Starburst, pink has always risen to the top for our fans," said Starburst spokesperson Michelle Green in an interview with USA Today. "From memes about relationships to sharing photos of excitement when getting a pink Starburst, over half of all references to Starburst on social media are about pink Starburst." The meme Green was referring to is one that says you shouldn't let anyone treat you like a yellow Starburst when you're pink Starburst.