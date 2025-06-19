The Pink Chewy Candy That Chef Kwame Onwuachi Can't Live Without

Those with a sweet tooth typically have a go-to candy they can't get enough of. For Frank Sinatra, the crooner was addicted to classic cherry Life Savers. For Boston-based chef Tiffani Faison, she's obsessed with Haribo gummy candies from Germany. And as for chef Kwame Onwuachi, he's a die-hard fan of pink Starburst. The James Beard award-winning chef told New York Magazine that the chewy candies are one of the things he "can't live without." Onwuachi brought them up again in an interview with Good Housekeeping, naming them as a pantry staple, along with watermelon Sour Patch gummies. And if you're wondering what flavor is pink Starburst is, it's strawberry.

The "Notes From a Young Black Chef" author divulged that he typically eats Starburst candies every single day, but only the pink kind. "They make all-pink packs now so I don't have to sift through a multipack and get those stupid orange and yellow ones," he told The Strategist. The former Top Chef star even said he thinks the company should get rid of the other flavors all together and only make the pink ones. Other favorite snacks of celebrity chefs include savory staples like pretzels, kettle-style potato chips, Cheez-Its, and peanut butter.