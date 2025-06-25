Tiffani Faison's Favorite Candy Is A Childhood Classic

Tiffani Faison, James Beard Award-winning chef and LGBTQIA+ rights advocate, has created some of the hottest places to eat and drink in Boston. This includes Bubble Bath, a Champagne and wine bar; Sweet Cheeks, a barbecue joint; and Dive Bar, a seafood restaurant. With such playful names — and equally playful menus — it may be no surprise that Faison's favorite indulgence is a vibrant childhood throwback: Haribo gummies (a less controversial choice than other celebrity chefs' favorite snacks). Although Haribo is most closely associated with gummy bears, Faison revealed to Boston Magazine that her favorite Haribo products are actually Twin Cherries, Happy Colas, and Berries (which she called "Red & Black Raspberries").

You may be familiar with these candies, but you don't know them like Faison does. Faison's father was in the military. She moved around quite a bit throughout her childhood, but she was born in Germany, where she developed her love for the German-made sweets. However, the Haribo gummies sold in the United States differ from their European counterparts, so Faison finds herself stocking up on her favorites when she travels overseas. This may seem like a guilty pleasure, but the biggest difference between the European and American Haribo products are the use of artificial flavors and food dyes. The ingredients for German Haribo candies may be longer, but that's because they're flavored with fruit juice concentrates rather than the vague "artificial and natural flavors" of American Haribo.