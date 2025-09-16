​The Food City Anthony Bourdain Once Said He Could Eat In For The Rest Of His Life

Anthony Bourdain has three favorite food cities, and one of them is Tokyo, the sprawling capital of Japan. In the field notes for a Tokyo episode of his television series "Parts Unknown," Bourdain declared, "If I had to eat only in one city for the rest of my life, Tokyo would be it." Furthermore, he said that almost every chef he knows would say the same thing (via YouTube).

What made Tokyo so perfect for him was the overwhelming variety of food stemming from different traditions. In interviews, he often pointed to soba (buckwheat) noodles, uni (sea urchin), yakitori skewers, and duck dipping sauce as some of the staples he craved in the city. Bourdain admired the precision of Japanese cuisine — executed to perfection. In an episode of "No Reservations," he visited Sarashina Horii, a 230-year-old soba restaurant. The soba are cut to exactly 1.6 millimeters in width, served in a bonito broth seasoned with soy sauce and various toppings from yams to chicken.

In fairness to Bourdain, he didn't view any city with rose-colored glasses. He described Tokyo as a sort of sensory overload that can be as intimidating as it is beautiful for the uninitiated, referring to the unpretentious dives and sultry "host bars" where customers pay for staff to flirt with them. The bustling nightlife was one of many parts that made Tokyo a unique experience for Bourdain.