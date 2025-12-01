Chobani Flip Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best
Chobani Flip yogurt snacks occupy a unique position in the yogurt aisle. When I ranked the best and worst high-protein yogurts you can buy at the grocery store, I didn't include Flips because they're a slightly different animal from Fage, Oikos, and other standards. Yes, Chobani Flips are a fairly good source of protein, with around 9 grams per package, but they're more of a self-contained sweet treat than a "health food" (to employ an admittedly vague phrase). If you've never tried them before, you'll find that each one is named after the blend of sweet toppings in the bifurcated container attached to the yogurt. You can flip that container over to easily dump the yumminess into the protein-packed yogurt side, then mix it in.
In the aforementioned yogurt review, I found that Chobani's Zero-Sugar offering wasn't the best high-protein yogurt at the grocery store, but it was by far not the worst. I was eager to stack these more dessert-minded offerings against each other to see which ones I may want to toss in my cart the next time I grab a tub of plain, nonfat yogurt. I don't mind sweet, but I'm looking for the ones that don't make me feel like I'm eating straight sugar; balance is key. I also like a mouthful of textures that make sense together (if I can't hear the T.V. over a tumultuous crunch, I'm not such a happy snacker). And, of course, they have to simply taste delicious.
9. Chocolate-Covered Strawberry
Remember that "balanced sweetness" was a major criteria for this Chobani Flip ranking. A failure in this category is solely the reason that the Chocolate-Covered Strawberry flavor landed in the last position. This Flip wasn't bad-tasting by any means, but it was indeed very sweet. So if you're used to notably sugary treats (specifically, chocolate-covered strawberries), this flavor may not make you wince like it did me.
The toppings for this flavor combine to make a respectable impersonation of a chocolate-covered strawberry, including brownie pieces, white chocolate chips, and cocoa swirl chunks. The texture of all these combined was great, with a delightful blend of different consistencies that didn't jar in any way. The flavor of the brownie chunks was rather overpowering, though, as was the strawberry-flavored yogurt base. Again, however, those notes are what this flavor is all about. It didn't work for me, but it just might for you.
8. Strawberry Cheesecake
Scrolling through this ranking, you'll notice some of the mix-ins in the photos seem to look more generously portioned, while others do not. This is not due to my stirring technique but rather the nature of the toppings; some just take up more space than others. Strawberry Cheesecake was one of the flavors whose toppings nearly filled their little cubicle. You're looking at graham cookies, creamy frosting chunks, and coated rice crisps, and when mixed into the strawberry yogurt, they yielded texture galore throughout every bite.
Those bites were very, very crunchy — a bit too much so — and I decided it was the coated rice crisps that yielded this effect. Texturally, it wasn't terrible as a whole, though, and the flavor was more pleasant to me than that of Chocolate-Covered Strawberry (this contains 4 fewer grams of sugar than that super sweet contender). But before reading the label, I had been hoping for little chewy nuggets of cheesecake-flavored pieces, and these never manifested. I feel this might perhaps be more appropriately named "Strawberries and Cream." True, there is something akin to a cheesy taste in this, but it didn't hit as hard as I would have liked. All in all, this flavor is fine but bordering on meh.
7. Cookie Dough
Cookie dough tends to be an ingredient I love in a dessert, but as I discovered when I ranked Halo Top ice cream flavors, I like these nuggets of joy to be fairly large in size and copious in number. For the quantity of vanilla yogurt you get in a Chobani Flip Cookie Dough package, the size and amount of cookie dough pieces was adequate, but just barely. What really threw me off guard, however, was the texture of the cookie rice crisps. This was the first Flip I tested that contained these extremely crunchy (as in "rattles your head" crunchy) morsels, and it had me looking out for this jarring ingredient on all the other Flip labels.
That said, the flavors in this Chobani Flip were a joy. The milk chocolate chips infused the vanilla yogurt with a pleasant sweetness, and the cookie dough chunks were on point and toothsomely chewy. Overall, there's a lot of texture (not all of it bad) happening in this with the hard chocolate chips, that rice crisp, and the cookie dough pieces. Chobani could leave out the crisps and add more cookie dough, and I'd be happier, but I can imagine how this flavor has its fans.
6. Cookies & Cream
On opening this Chobani Flip flavor, I predicted right away that there would be some great texture and flavor throughout it. That little topping tub of icing pieces and finely crumbled chocolate cookies was quite full, and when I flipped these in and stirred, they scattered their deliciousness across every inch of the vanilla yogurt. Though the snack certainly looked decadent, were my predictions regarding taste and texture correct?
Let's go with 50-50 on that answer. I loved the texture; the crunch was indeed very satisfying and the chocolate cookie pleasingly sweet, not overbearing like the brownie chunks of the Chocolate-Covered Strawberry flavor. Alas — I wasn't such a fan of the icing pieces, which came across as tasting a tad artificial. So, texture wise, this one was great. The flavor, though passable, wasn't all there for me, but Cookies & Cream is worth a shot if you're a big fan of Oreo cookies (especially the filling).
5. S'more S'mores
My conflicted feelings about Cookies & Cream extended to the Chobani Flip S'more S'mores flavor as well. In this case, the taste was divine enough to outweigh the startling crunch of the toasted sugar bits. This is a sweet one, for sure, but not off-puttingly so. The milk chocolate was as tasty as ever, but the graham cracker pieces were the standout flavor (some people choose to ditch graham crackers and upgrade s'mores with croissants – not me). Even those super-crunchy sugar bits added their charms.
That said, I found it a little challenging to get a bite of everything on my spoon at once, which is kind of the idea with a s'more. I'd get a little graham cracker and chocolate in one spoonful, a little toasted sugar and chocolate in another. Ultimately, this one is not entirely cohesive — it's tasty, but its nice flavors are competing with each other for attention — and those toasted sugar bits got stuck in my teeth.
4. Peanut Butter Cup
Peanut butter is my one true love. Given that peanut butter cups are one of the world's best uses for it, I had high hopes for this Chobani Flip flavor. When I peeled the lid off the container, I couldn't resist the temptation to skim off some of the chocolate peanut butter yogurt stuck to it and give it a taste — two spoons up for that alone. But the topping receptacle's offering of PB cups, milk chocolate chips, and peanut clusters was rather sparse, which worried me a little. As it turned out, there was no need for concern.
Each bite of this Flip variety was filled with flavor. The peanut butter cups were amazing, offering all the rich, nutty notes you'd expect, along with a delightful bite. The peanut butter clusters were a worthy addition as well. I originally thought this would taste too chocolatey (there's more milk chocolate than anything), but once you get some of that peanut butter going, it's smooth sailing from there. Does it get stuck in the teeth a bit? Sure, but "adhering" is the second full-time job of anything containing peanut butter, so I wasn't mad about it.
I enjoyed this flavor so much that I started daydreaming about adding peanut butter cups to my daily cup of plain Greek yogurt just to have even more of that unbeatable flavor and texture. There's also the option to try making three-ingredient peanut butter cups and opting for applesauce over sugar for a lower-sugar treat.
3. Key Lime Crumble
Starting at this point, each of these top three flavors were contenders for the number one spot in this Chobani Flip ranking — they were all just that good. This Key Lime Crumble won a piece of my heart starting with its singularly colored yogurt base; it was light green, the only hue possible for key lime low-fat yogurt. The yogurt was tasty enough on its own, but then I flipped the toppings into it, and everything somehow got even better.
Many Chobani Flip varieties contain three mix-ins for the toppings; a few contain only two, and Key Lime Pie is one of those. I love the thought of Chobani flavor specialists tasting this product and saying, "Yep, this one's good to go with its simple duo." Along with that lime yogurt base, you've got your white chocolate chunks and your graham cracker crumbles, and that's it. But, oh reader, how sweet it is — literally, and in a balanced way. Even better is the texture: the crunch of the graham crackers contrasts beautifully with the white chocolate chunks. In all, this one is simple but far from boring, and though no packaged treat could really compare to this iconic Floridian dessert, it does indeed kind of taste like key lime pie.
2. Salted Caramel Crunch
This one had me at the name "Salted Caramel Crunch." Along with peanut butter, salted caramel is a flavor I'm extremely partial to. I'm a little more iffy on "crunch," but I can appreciate a good crispness so long as it doesn't overwhelm my senses. That said, I'm not a pretzel fan — too dry — and this Chobani Flip features salted pretzels as the representative of "crunch" in its trio of toppings, the other two being milk chocolate chips and toffee pieces. The caramel, by the way, is found in the yogurt base, and it was oh-so-divine on its own.
With the toppings mixed in, my notes for this variety begin with a simple statement, "This is really, really good." My taste buds were so happy and busy that my verbal centers were temporarily silenced. Yes, the pretzels tasted like pretzels, but there were enough toffee bits that they made it into pretty much every mouthful, and the toffee along with the pretzels' salt was fantastic. Add a milk chocolate chip, and you have a spoonful of joy.
1. Coconut Caramel Cookie
Whenever the Girl Scouts set up shop outside my local grocery store, a box of Caramel deLites or Samoas is a must. Milk chocolate, coconut, and caramel are an unbeatable combination, as evidenced by the first-place ranking of this Coconut Caramel Cookie Chobani Flip flavor. Yes, I said any of the top three could be the winner, but even just the memory of this Flip's flavor and texture is making me salivate.
The coconut cubes' rich, tropical notes were very noticeable; I was afraid they would be too subtle. I loved the give of the cubes under my teeth, as well. You know how coconut is somehow both soft and firm? Think of that effect. Also included were graham crumbles — the same as in the Key Lime Pie — and these were a wonderfully sweet, sublime pairing with the milk chocolate and coconut. There's a lot going on in a bite of this, both in terms of flavor and texture, but it all combines into a cohesive symphony that I would absolutely purchase again.
Methodology
In assessing these Chobani Flip flavors, I considered taste and texture as the two criteria that mattered most. I did not consider nutritional factors, such as sugar or protein content.
To place high in the ranking, the toppings had to taste delightful (of course!) and balanced — not too sweet. The texture had to befit whatever the topping was — crunchy tidbits shouldn't be stale, for instance — and needed to come across as pleasant to chew. If it got stuck in the teeth for more time than was acceptable, that would make it annoying and would count against the flavor.