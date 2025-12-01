Chobani Flip Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Chobani Flip yogurt snacks occupy a unique position in the yogurt aisle. When I ranked the best and worst high-protein yogurts you can buy at the grocery store, I didn't include Flips because they're a slightly different animal from Fage, Oikos, and other standards. Yes, Chobani Flips are a fairly good source of protein, with around 9 grams per package, but they're more of a self-contained sweet treat than a "health food" (to employ an admittedly vague phrase). If you've never tried them before, you'll find that each one is named after the blend of sweet toppings in the bifurcated container attached to the yogurt. You can flip that container over to easily dump the yumminess into the protein-packed yogurt side, then mix it in.

In the aforementioned yogurt review, I found that Chobani's Zero-Sugar offering wasn't the best high-protein yogurt at the grocery store, but it was by far not the worst. I was eager to stack these more dessert-minded offerings against each other to see which ones I may want to toss in my cart the next time I grab a tub of plain, nonfat yogurt. I don't mind sweet, but I'm looking for the ones that don't make me feel like I'm eating straight sugar; balance is key. I also like a mouthful of textures that make sense together (if I can't hear the T.V. over a tumultuous crunch, I'm not such a happy snacker). And, of course, they have to simply taste delicious.