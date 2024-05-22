Ditch Your Graham Crackers. Upgrade Your S'mores With Croissants

For many people, the fondest flavors of camping are sweet, sticky s'mores. The process of assembling them is often as satisfying as the final product. Grab that perfect pokey stick you found and stab a marshmallow onto one end. Roast it painstakingly slowly over the fire or set it ablaze if you're fond of the burnt bits. Slide the melty marshmallow on top of a graham cracker and some chocolate before sandwiching it shut with a second cracker, then savor it. Of course, not all s'mores need to be made over a campfire to be tasty — or even need to be made with graham crackers.

Whether you're at home or in the great outdoors, there are many ways to elevate the simple s'more, especially by swapping ingredients. For a slightly less messy eating experience, make s'mores with an ice cream cone by filling the edible receptacle with chocolate chips and mini marshmallows. Take the gooeyness to the next level by using homemade marshmallows, plain or in a fun flavor. Set aside graham crackers for cookies (even of the Girl Scout variety), or, better yet, substitute them with croissants for an unexpectedly delicious upgrade.

A viral twist on the classic treat, croissant s'mores, bring a lot to the picnic table. Doubling down on the fluffiness of the marshmallows, the airy pastry makes the treat pillowy and extra soft. Plus, this swap is perfect for anyone who wishes s'mores were larger. Suffice to say, the croiss'more or s'moreant (or whatever you'd like to call it) is worth a firsthand taste test.

