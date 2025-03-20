Make Peanut Butter Cups That Taste Like Reese's With Only 3 Ingredients

Whether your local Trader Joe's was out of its world-class chocolate peanut butter cups or you just like to know exactly what's going into the snacks you're eating, DIYing the classic Reese's peanut-butter chocolate combo is easy and quick and allows for modifications to make the treat completely fit your taste. There are two popular recipes, both of which require only three ingredients, and the best part is, they're no-bake recipes — a microwave and some space in your freezer are all you'll need.

For both recipes, you can probably guess the first two ingredients: Chocolate chips of your choice (melted in the microwave) and peanut butter are non-negotiables. The third ingredient, though, is more of a choose-your-own-adventure: The first version uses powdered sugar mixed into microwave-melted peanut butter, and it will give you the classic Reese's flavor: sweet and peanut-buttery. This one has the added benefit of using ingredients that are likely already in your pantry. Meanwhile, the second version, which uses unsweetened applesauce instead of sugar and powdered peanut butter in place of regular, provides a lower-sugar, lower-fat alternative. Besides having a milder sweetness level, the applesauce flavor does come through in this recipe, to some extent, so if that's not something you want, the first recipe might be the one for you.