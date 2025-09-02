This Is The Best High-Protein Yogurt At The Grocery Store

Even if you're not looking to bulk up or live an unusually active lifestyle, many of us still seek out high-protein diets to help us feel full for longer and satiate hunger in a healthy way. Lots of foods are considered good sources of protein, from standard fare such as salmon and eggs to more underrated, protein-dense vegetables. However, one of our favorites to enjoy as a filling breakfast or midday snack is yogurt. The amount of protein in yogurt can vary, but Greek yogurt packs a major punch.

Chowhound ranked the best and worst of these high-protein yogurts and our results prove that there's no beating a classic. Out of the 13 products we tried, the clear winner was Fage Total reduced-fat plain Greek yogurt. Not only did this yogurt have one of the thickest textures of the bunch, it also had a nice balance of tart flavor with a hint of sweetness that we can't get enough of. It didn't have the highest protein concentration on the list with 15 grams of protein per container, but it was on the high end. Most importantly, it delivered the classic Greek yogurt experience we know and love. Though other yogurts may use whey concentrate to up their protein content or add in flavorings for extra sweetness, Fage remains the simple gold standard. It provides a solid base to top with fruit and granola or eat alone as a post-workout snack.