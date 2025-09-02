This Is The Best High-Protein Yogurt At The Grocery Store
Even if you're not looking to bulk up or live an unusually active lifestyle, many of us still seek out high-protein diets to help us feel full for longer and satiate hunger in a healthy way. Lots of foods are considered good sources of protein, from standard fare such as salmon and eggs to more underrated, protein-dense vegetables. However, one of our favorites to enjoy as a filling breakfast or midday snack is yogurt. The amount of protein in yogurt can vary, but Greek yogurt packs a major punch.
Chowhound ranked the best and worst of these high-protein yogurts and our results prove that there's no beating a classic. Out of the 13 products we tried, the clear winner was Fage Total reduced-fat plain Greek yogurt. Not only did this yogurt have one of the thickest textures of the bunch, it also had a nice balance of tart flavor with a hint of sweetness that we can't get enough of. It didn't have the highest protein concentration on the list with 15 grams of protein per container, but it was on the high end. Most importantly, it delivered the classic Greek yogurt experience we know and love. Though other yogurts may use whey concentrate to up their protein content or add in flavorings for extra sweetness, Fage remains the simple gold standard. It provides a solid base to top with fruit and granola or eat alone as a post-workout snack.
What makes Fage yogurt stand out
If you grew up in a Greek yogurt-loving family, you might consider yourself a loyalist to one of a few brands, such as Chobani, Oikos, Stonyfield, or Fage. We're here to say that Fage Total is the all-star of the group. It simply nails the texture and flavor of Greek yogurt better than its competitors, which might have something to do with its authentic Greek heritage. Fage was founded by the Filippou family as a small dairy shop in Athens, Greece, in 1926. They introduced "Total," its signature strained Greek-style yogurt, in the 1970s, and became the first branded yogurt in Greece. In the 1990s, the brand expanded to the United States. Today, Fage remains one of the most recognizable yogurt brands on grocery store shelves all over the world.
Fage Total is sold in three different milkfat varieties: 0%, 2%, and 5%. Though we crowned the 2% reduced fat variety our overall winner, all of its products are thick, creamy, high in protein, and low in sugar. This makes them a great choice for eating straight out of the bowl or even transforming into high-protein pizza dough.