The Best Egg Dishes At Popular Chain Restaurants
Breakfast menus can be hit or miss, but egg dishes are usually where chain restaurants really deliver. After all, they're easy to dress up, hard to mess up, and reliable enough that regulars know exactly what they're getting every time. Some chain restaurants have even made a name for themselves based on the back of some of their stellar egg dishes. In fact, many of those dishes have earned a serious cult following.
Walk into almost any chain restaurant that serves breakfast and you'll likely find an array of egg dishes on offer. Think fluffy omelets, flavorful scrambles, buttery eggs Benedict, hearty breakfast sandwiches, and everything in between. But some plates stand out because they go a little bigger, offer up regional flavors, or bring a twist that you might not expect from a national chain. Those are the dishes that people go back to time after time, and consistently shout out for being ultra-satisfying.
To narrow down the absolute best egg dishes from chains, we did a deep dive into well-known restaurants that serve breakfast and looked at countless reviews from within the past year. We took note of the egg dishes that get the most hype for being supremely tasty, hearty, and worth the price tag. The next time you're craving an ultra-satisfying plate of eggs that you don't have to cook yourself, consider giving these top-rated egg dishes a try.
All-Star Special at Waffle House
Few chain restaurants are as beloved in the South as Waffle House. It first opened as a 24-hour neighborhood diner in Avondale Estates, Georgia, in 1955. As the chain expanded, it maintained its easy-going, all-hours vibe at each location. Now you can find over 2,000 Waffle Houses, mainly in Southern and Eastern states. As the name suggests, waffles are a mainstay of the menu, but it also offers plenty of comforting egg dishes. One of the most popular is the All-Star Special.
If you rock up to Waffle House with a serious hunger going on, the All-Star Special has you covered. It features a variety of breakfast items, including eggs, toast, meat, a waffle, and a side. Even better, the dish is entirely customizable. You can have your eggs how you like them, pick your favorite waffle flavor, and opt for bacon, sausage, ham, grits, hash browns, or sliced tomatoes. You can also get your hash browns scattered, smothered, or covered.
It's pretty easy to see why the All-Star Special is one of the most ordered breakfast dishes on Waffle House's menu. Not only do you get a ton of food, but you can also tweak each element just the way you like it. In addition, many diners say it's a great deal. At the time of writing, the All-Star Special rang in at just over $12 at our closest location, which is an absolute steal considering the spread you get. It's that value for money and versatility that have made the dish many people's go-to order.
Bacon and Egg Hashbrown Casserole at Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel has long been a beacon of shining light for folks on road trips looking for a place to stop and fuel up on country-style comfort food. In fact, that was the whole point of the chain when it opened in 1969. Another major appeal is that the chain offers breakfast all day, so you can grab tasty egg dishes no matter what time you visit. One dish that particularly stands out among diners is the Bacon and Egg Hashbrown Casserole.
Some folks like to have their breakfast items laid out neatly on a plate, but if you prefer everything tossed together in a mish-mash of delicious flavors, the Bacon and Egg Hashbrown Casserole won't disappoint. You get a double portion of hash browns mixed with scrambled eggs, thick-sliced bacon, and Colby cheese. That gets topped with fried onions, diced tomatoes, and green onions. You also get fluffy buttermilk biscuits on the side.
While there are a few different hash brown casseroles you can try at Cracker Barrel (you can also opt for steak and egg or sausage and egg), the bacon and egg version gets the most praise from diners. In fact, in our ranking of Cracker Barrel breakfast items, the dish earned the number one spot, and our writer commented that it was not just the best for breakfast, but one of the best menu items overall. According to many diners, it just hits all the right notes for flavor, texture, and heartiness. As one reviewer on Instagram said, "This meal blew me away."
Crab Cake Benedict at Another Broken Egg Cafe
Since the first Broken Egg Cafe opened in Old Mandeville, Louisiana, in 1996, it's been impressing diners with its southern-inspired breakfast dishes and hand-crafted cocktails. The success of the first location encouraged founder Ron Green to open more locations, hence the name Another Broken Egg. Today, there are over 100 locations where you can enjoy tasty brunch dishes. There are tons of options to choose from, but if you want the best of the best, many say the Crab Cake Benedict is the way to go.
Broken Egg Cafe goes all-out with the Crab Cake Benedict, using jumbo lump crab meat to create crispy, golden crab cakes that are slid onto English muffins and topped with poached eggs, rich Andouille sausage-infused hollandaise sauce, and a sprinkling of red and green peppers. Optional sides include beignets, fresh fruit, baked bacon, and French toast (which is a good choice, considering it earned the number two spot on our ranking of chain restaurant French toast).
Honestly, though, you might not even need any sides for this dish, as many diners say it's ultra-flavorful on its own. Crack into the egg, and you'll get a runny yolk that mixes with the hollandaise, adding richness to the crispy crab cake and English muffins. One reviewer said on TikTok, "Everything mixed in together is absolutely delicious." It's definitely indulgent, and that's exactly what so many people love about it. Insider tip: If you want to make the dish even more decadent, consider swapping out the English muffin for a biscuit.
Grand Slamwich at Denny's
With a history that spans over 70 years, Denny's is an institution that many people have known since childhood. Fun fact: the chain started out as a humble donut stand in Lakewood, California in 1956, and it was originally named Danny's, but the name was later changed to Denny's to avoid mix-ups with another local restaurant. You probably know Denny's for its hearty breakfast dishes, like the popular Grand Slam Breakfast. Well, the Grand Slamwich combines all the Grand Slam elements in sandwich form, and many say it's to-die-for.
The Grand Slamwich comes with layers of scrambled eggs, sausage, applewood-smoked bacon, ham, American cheese, and a maple-spice spread on grilled sourdough bread. You also get crispy hash browns on the side. And if that's not enough, you can add items like avocado, aged cheddar, and Swiss cheese to the sandwich. In addition, you can top your hash browns with cheese or swap them out for red-skinned potatoes, fries, or seasonal fruit.
There are a lot of things to love about this breakfast sandwich. As one reviewer on YouTube said, "You can taste a hint of seasoning from the sausage, the bacon is nice and crispy, the eggs are super fluffy, the cheese is ooey-gooey." Plus, you get a touch of sweetness from the maple spice spread. All of those flavors combine with a range of textures to give you a hearty, handheld meal. The hash browns on the side are also a nice touch, as you can use them as a palate cleanser between sandwich bites or stuff them into the sandwich for extra crunch.
Habanero Pork Belly Breakfast Fried Rice at Snooze
Founded in Denver, Colorado, in 2006, Snooze is a new-wave breakfast chain that goes above and beyond your typical bacon-and-eggs plates. For one, the chain is committed to using quality ingredients, such as cage-free eggs and hormone- and antibiotic-free meats. It also offers a mix of classic breakfast dishes alongside some interesting twists. If you're looking to shake up your breakfast game, consider trying the Habanero Pork Belly Breakfast Fried Rice.
Fried rice is a wildly popular breakfast dish in many Asian cultures because it's filling, fast to make, and a great way to use up leftovers. However, don't expect leftovers in Snooze's version. The chain kicks things up a notch with jasmine-garlic fried rice, braised habanero pork belly, sautéed red bell peppers, onions, poblanos, carrots, and pineapple. It's also topped with sriracha maple aioli, sunny-side up eggs, scallions, and kimchi spice.
A lot is going on in the Habanero Pork Belly Breakfast Fried Rice, from the hearty mix of proteins and grains to the bright pops of flavor and color you get from the add-ins. Diners love how everything comes together. One reviewer on Instagram described it as "Crispy, spicy, sweet, just perfect." People also love the execution with the perfectly jiggly egg yolks that you can break and mix into the rice. It feels indulgent thanks to those luscious yolks and rich pork belly, but also slightly healthy thanks to the veggies.
Seasonal hashes at First Watch
First Watch has come a long way since the first restaurant opened in Pacific Grove, California, in 1983. Today, there are over 540 restaurants across the country that serve a panoply of enticing breakfast dishes. Many of the menu items are available year-round, but the chain also releases seasonal menus with limited-time dishes. Hashes often appear as specials, and more often than not, they create a huge buzz among diners.
The special hashes at First Watch feature a base of seasoned potatoes, typically tossed with seasonal ingredients and topped with eggs. For example, in the spring, you might find a version with sliced chicken, black beans, sweet pickled peppers, avocado, and cotija cheese. The latest fall skillet included honey chipotle-glazed chicken, smoky bacon, red peppers, roasted onions, cheddar, and Monterey Jack cheese. At the time of writing, the current special features are hardwood bacon, roasted onions, Parmesan cream sauce, and arugula. Many say it's simply divine.
If you find that the First Watch seasonal hash on offer doesn't quite do it for you, there's always the Farmhouse Hash or Market Hash, both of which are on the menu year-round and also get great reviews. The Farmhouse Hash features seasoned potatoes with bacon, avocado, roasted onions and tomatoes, cheddar, and Monterey Jack cheese. The Market Hash is veggie-forward with house-roasted cremini mushrooms, zucchini, shallots, baby spinach, red peppers, mozzarella, and herbed goat cheese. Both come topped with eggs and served with a side of whole-grain artisan toast.
Sirloin Steak Tips & Eggs at IHOP
Considering that IHOP has been around since 1958 and has over 1,800 locations around the world, it's not surprising that it has a solid following of devotees who flock there for its breakfast dishes, as well as lunch and dinner fare. Over the years, the chain has put out countless menu items, some of which have stuck around and others that were destined to become discontinued IHOP items we'll never see again. One stalwart that's been around for ages and not likely to go anywhere soon, thanks to its strong fan base, is the Sirloin Steak Tips & Eggs.
If you're craving steak and eggs, many say IHOP's sirloin version is a solid ten out of ten every time. It features sirloin steak tips with grilled onions and mushrooms, two eggs, hash browns, and two pancakes. This is another dish where you can customize nearly every element, from the temperature you want your steak to the way you want your eggs cooked. You can also opt for buttermilk or flavored pancakes and regular or crispy hash browns.
You might not think that steak at a pancake house would be great, but many say IHOP consistently comes through with the sirloin tips. That may be because IHOP marinates the sirloin for hours to ensure it's tender and flavorful. Plus, you get a full-on protein-packed spread with the eggs and meat, plus the starchy sides. For many diners, the dish is an absolute must. As one reviewer on Instagram said, "My go-to every single time. Take my money please."
Griddle Stacker at Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen
Bob Evans probably had no idea he would create a restaurant and sausage empire when he opened his first diner back in Gallipolis, Indiana, in 1948. The 12-stool spot soon became popular for Evan's signature sausages, and that inspired him to create a sausage business and expand the restaurant into a chain. Today, the Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen chain is 500 locations strong and renowned for its country-style breakfast dishes. One that's earned a ton of hype is the Griddle Stacker.
Can't decide between something sweet or savory for breakfast? The Griddle Stacker offers the best of both worlds with three pillowy-soft mini-hotcakes stuffed with peppery sausage, crispy bacon, an egg, and melty American cheese. The sandwich gets dusted with powdered sugar and served with your choice of home fries, hash browns, or fresh fruit. It also comes with black pepper maple honey syrup for drizzling or dunking.
Numerous diners have expressed how impressed they are with the Griddle Stacker for its great balance of flavors. You get the spices and char from the sausage, the saltiness of the bacon, and the butteriness of the hotcakes and eggs. Then you get a bit of heat and sweetness from the syrup, which is what many diners say takes the dish to the next level. One reviewer on TikTok said, "That syrup is outstanding ... that's a lot of flavor." Another TikTok reviewer called it "A better McGriddle with their honey pepper syrup."
Ranchero Skillet at Broken Yolk Cafe
Born in San Diego in 1979, Broken Yolk Cafe has grown into a national chain serving up Southern California flavors and vibes at over 40 locations. The menu offers a huge array of breakfast dishes, including pancakes, waffles, hash skillets, egg dishes, omelets, and healthy fare like acai bowls and avocado toast. If you're having trouble deciding on a dish, the Ranchero Skillet is a fan-favorite for its mash-up of vibrant flavors.
The Ranchero Skillet starts with a base of home-fried potatoes that get sautéed with a spicy mix of chorizo, serrano chiles, and onions. To tone down the heat a bit, the dish gets topped with Jack cheese, sunny-side-up eggs, and avocado. It also gets sprinkled with red onion and cilantro. The final touch is a dousing of house-made ranchero sauce. From the first forkful, you get gooey cheese pulls and a great mix of south-of-the-border flavors in each bite.
Diners have great things to say about the dish. For example, one TikTok reviewer said, "I usually go for the Ranchero Skillet, which is super filling and flavorful. Portions are generous and great for sharing." It's also ideal for those who like a bit of heat with their eggs, as the chorizo and serrano chiles add a great kick. Plus, you get creaminess and freshness from the avocado and tanginess from the ranchero sauce, which help lift the dish and take it beyond your basic egg and potato hash.
